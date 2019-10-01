ASEAN Renewable Energy (RE) Market Forecast to 2023 - Solar Power is Becoming a Mainstream Source of Energy Across the Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ASEAN Renewable Energy Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ASEAN RE market is becoming more competitive and attractive for investments, aided by strong economic growth in some countries, active pursuance of 'sustainability development goals', and private sector initiatives toward a low-carbon future.

The findings revealed that the national power generation plans of all the countries in the region thrust greater emphasis on increasing RE capacity in the overall power generation mix, based on local resource availability.

The optimistic growth outlook of ASEAN region in the near future, despite current global trade disputes and uncertainties in the world, and the existing correlation between economic growth and electricity demand, have made this region an attractive destination for RE investments.



Coverage



This report focuses on the past, current, and future growth potential of Renewable Energy (RE) in the ASEAN region.

The focus of this study is on three major technologies: solar PV, wind power, and bioenergy (biomass and biogas).

The markets in Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Singapore have been researched in detail for each technology.

The study examines the installed capacity of the above-mentioned technologies in each country for the period 2015 to 2018 and forecasts the future installed capacity of each technology up to 2023.

In addition, market drivers and restraints for development of RE in each country of the region have been examined and explained together with the key industry rules and regulations that drive investment decisions.

The study lists down major upcoming RE projects, with details regarding installed capacity, involved companies, project location, and the current status of the project.



This research service is a comprehensive guideline for investors and key decision makers to select the right technology and market to invest in the ASEAN region.



Finally, the study explains the growth opportunities available in the region for potential investors and discusses the critical success factors in the RE market.



Key Issues Addressed

How is the current renewable market condition in the countries of the region and which are the key participants in the renewable energy market in each country?

What are the key rules and regulations affecting investments in renewable energy in ASEAN countries?

What are the market risk factors in each of these countries for renewable energy development?

What is the forecast of installed capacity for solar power, wind power, and bioenergy in each country?

What are the current and ongoing renewable projects in each country?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Renewable Energy Target in ASEAN Countries

Installed Capacity Breakdown in ASEAN Countries

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Installed Capacity Cost Breakdown

3. Renewable Energy Market - Malaysia

2018 Renewable Energy Market Snapshot

Key Renewable Energy Market Regulations

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

Market Forecasts and Trends

Solar PV Market Capacity Forecast

Project Tracker - Solar PV

Bioenergy Market Capacity Forecast

Project Tracker - Bioenergy

Competitive Structure - Solar PV

Competitive Structure - Bioenergy

Competitive Landscape

4. Renewable Energy Market - Thailand



5. Renewable Energy Market - The Philippines



6. Renewable Energy Market - Vietnam



7. Renewable Energy Market - Indonesia



8. Singapore Renewable Energy Market



9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Geographic Expansion

Growth Opportunity 2 - Partnerships

Strategic Imperatives for Success & Growth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e5bu0x

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.