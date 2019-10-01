Global DC-DC Converter Market Valued at $8.5 Billion in 2019 is Projected to Reach $22.4 Billion by 2025
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DC-DC Converter Market by Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Telecommunication, Industrial), Form Factor, Product Type, Output Power, Input Voltage, Output Voltage, Sales Channel, Output Number and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The DC-DC converters market is projected to grow from USD 8.5 billion in 2019 to USD 22.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.
The key players operational in the DC-DC converters market include General Electric (GE) (U.S.), Ericsson (Sweden), Texas Instruments (U.S.), Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd (Japan), and Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), among others.
DC-DC converters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period
Factors such as the growing concern about global energy consumption, the introduction of advanced power saving architecture, the increasing demand for current requirements by the ICT industry, and the emergence of digital power management & control technologies are expected to drive the DC-DC converters market.
Isolated DC-DC converters projected to lead the global market during the forecast period
Isolated DC-DC converters are used in various sensitive applications, such as high voltage circuits, power metering systems, and healthcare systems, among others. These components have a strong resistance to noise and interference, thus providing the load with a cleaner DC power source. For instance, medical equipment is highly critical components, which require small-sized DC-DC converters of 1W or 2W output power, which are unregulated devices as the high isolation value and small case size is of more importance than a precise output voltage.
The telecommunication segment is estimated to lead the DC-DC converter market in 2019
By verticals, the telecommunication segment is expected to account for the largest share of the DC-DC converter market in 2019. With the rapid development of smartphones and the 4G & 5G infrastructure in the communication industry, the requirement for power supply for the communication equipment is also growing at a fast pace, resulting in driving the demand for DC-DC converters. For instance, China, Japan, and South Korea are focusing on installing a 5G base transceiver station to cater to the growing demand for communication.
Sale of DC-DC converters via indirect channels is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Indirect channels include sales through distributors, agencies, and e-commerce portals in the global DC-DC converters market. The indirect segment involves lesser operational costs, which does not require the maintenance of a sales infrastructure. The trend towards e-commerce is increasing in the global DC-DC converters market, due to the easy accessibility to the internet.
Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for DC-DC converters
Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global DC-DC converters market during the forecast period. Taiwan, China, and Japan are home to major DC-DC converter manufacturers. China, Japan, and South Korea are major producers of electronic devices such as laptops, cell phones, and integrated circuits, among others, which is driving the demand for DC-DC converters. The growing sales of these products are anticipated to augment the Asia Pacific DC-DC converter market growth.
