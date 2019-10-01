Global DC-DC Converter Market Valued at $8.5 Billion in 2019 is Projected to Reach $22.4 Billion by 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DC-DC Converter Market by Vertical (Automotive, Aerospace, Medical, Telecommunication, Industrial), Form Factor, Product Type, Output Power, Input Voltage, Output Voltage, Sales Channel, Output Number and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The DC-DC converters market is projected to grow from USD 8.5 billion in 2019 to USD 22.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period.

The key players operational in the DC-DC converters market include General Electric (GE) (U.S.), Ericsson (Sweden), Texas Instruments (U.S.), Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd (Japan), and Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), among others.

Factors such as the growing concern about global energy consumption, the introduction of advanced power saving architecture, the increasing demand for current requirements by the ICT industry, and the emergence of digital power management & control technologies are expected to drive the DC-DC converters market.

Isolated DC-DC converters projected to lead the global market during the forecast period

Isolated DC-DC converters are used in various sensitive applications, such as high voltage circuits, power metering systems, and healthcare systems, among others. These components have a strong resistance to noise and interference, thus providing the load with a cleaner DC power source. For instance, medical equipment is highly critical components, which require small-sized DC-DC converters of 1W or 2W output power, which are unregulated devices as the high isolation value and small case size is of more importance than a precise output voltage.

The telecommunication segment is estimated to lead the DC-DC converter market in 2019

By verticals, the telecommunication segment is expected to account for the largest share of the DC-DC converter market in 2019. With the rapid development of smartphones and the 4G & 5G infrastructure in the communication industry, the requirement for power supply for the communication equipment is also growing at a fast pace, resulting in driving the demand for DC-DC converters. For instance, China, Japan, and South Korea are focusing on installing a 5G base transceiver station to cater to the growing demand for communication.

Sale of DC-DC converters via indirect channels is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Indirect channels include sales through distributors, agencies, and e-commerce portals in the global DC-DC converters market. The indirect segment involves lesser operational costs, which does not require the maintenance of a sales infrastructure. The trend towards e-commerce is increasing in the global DC-DC converters market, due to the easy accessibility to the internet.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for DC-DC converters

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global DC-DC converters market during the forecast period. Taiwan, China, and Japan are home to major DC-DC converter manufacturers. China, Japan, and South Korea are major producers of electronic devices such as laptops, cell phones, and integrated circuits, among others, which is driving the demand for DC-DC converters. The growing sales of these products are anticipated to augment the Asia Pacific DC-DC converter market growth.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Factor Analysis

2.2.1 Introduction

2.2.2 Demand Side Indicators

2.2.2.1 Growth in the Electronics Components Market

2.2.2.2 Increasing Demand for Different Applications of DC-DC Converters in Emerging Economies

2.2.3 Supply Side Indicators

2.2.3.1 use of Gan (Gallium Nitride) Technology to Improve the Performance of DC-DC Converters

2.2.3.2 Increase in Research & Development Activities

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in Global DC-DC Converter Market

4.2 DC-DC Converter Market, By Application

4.3 DC-DC Converter Market, By Input Voltage

4.4 DC-DC Converter Market, By Product Type

4.5 DC-DC Converter Market, By Form Factor

4.6 DC-DC Converter Market, By Output Voltage

4.7 DC-DC Converter Market, By Output Number

4.8 DC-DC Converter Market, By Output Power

4.9 DC-DC Converter Market, By Sales Channel

4.10 Asia-Pacific DC-DC Converter Market, By Application

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.2.1 By Product Type

5.2.2 By Application

5.2.3 By Form Factor

5.2.4 By Sales Channel

5.2.5 By Input Voltage

5.2.6 By Output Voltage

5.2.7 By Output Number

5.2.8 By Output Power

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 Growing Focus on New Avenues for Power Conservation

5.3.1.2 Emergence of New Power Saving Architectures

5.3.1.3 Development of Thick-Film Hybrid DC-DC Converters for Space Applications

5.3.1.4 Increased High Power Requirement By the ICT (Information & Communication Technology) Industry

5.3.1.5 Development of Digital Power Management & Control

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Inability of DC-DC Converters to Switch-Off During No-Load Situation

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Miniaturized DC-DC Converters

5.3.3.2 Development of DC-DC Converters With High Switching Frequency

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Heating Issues With DC-DC Converters

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Evolution of DC-DC converter market

6.3 Key Trends in DC-DC Converter Market

6.3.1 Low Power Devices

6.3.2 Miniaturization of DC-DC converter market

6.3.3 New Architectures in DC-DC converter market

6.3.4 Rising Demand for Non-Isolated Pol Converters

6.3.5 Extensive use of Thermal Potting Material

6.3.6 Shift From Analog to Digital Power Management in DC-DC Modules

6.4 Technological Advancements in DC-DC converter market

6.5 Patent Analysis

7 DC-DC Converters Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Telecommunication

7.3 Server, Storage & Network

7.4 Industrial

7.5 Aerospace & Defense

7.6 Medical

7.7 Consumer

7.8 AV

7.9 Automotive

8 DC-DC Converters Market, By Output Number

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Single Output

8.3 Dual Output

8.4 Three Output

8.5 Multiple Output

9 DC-DC Converters Market, By Input Voltage

9.1 Introduction

9.2 <40V

9.3 40-70V

9.4 >70V

10 Global DC-DC Converters Market, By Output Voltage

10.1 Introduction

10.2 <3.3V

10.3 5V

10.4 12V

10.5 15V

10.6 >24v

11 DC-DC Converters Market, By Output Power

11.1 Introduction

11.2 <20w

11.3 20.40w

11.4 40-100w

12 DC-DC Converters Market, By Sales Channel

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Direct

12.3 Indirect

13 DC-DC Converter Market, By Form Factor



14 DC-DC Converter Market, By Product Type

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Isolated

14.3 Non Isolated

15 Regional Analysis

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Americas

15.3 Asia-Pacific

15.4 EMEA

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Competitive Analysis

16.3 Competitive Situation & Trends

16.3.1 Contracts & Agreements

16.3.2 New Product Launches

16.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

17 Company Profiles

17.1 Introduction

17.2 General Electric

17.2.1 Business Overview

17.2.2 Products Offered

17.2.3 Recent Developments

17.2.4 SWOT Analysis

17.3 Ericsson

17.4 Texas Instruments

17.5 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

17.6 Delta Electronics Inc.

17.7 Bel Fuse Corporation

17.8 Vicor Corporation

17.9 FDK Corporation

17.10 Cosel Co. Ltd.

17.11 Traco Electronic AG

17.12 Artesyn Embedded Technologies

17.13 Crane Aerospace & Electronics



