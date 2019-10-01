Global $3.9Bn Application Delivery Controller Market 2019-2024 - Rise in Adoption of AI, IoT & Software-defined Technologies Prompt Market Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Delivery Controller Market by Type (Hardware-based, Virtual), Service (Integration and Implementation, Training, Support, and Maintenance), Organization Size (SME, Large Enterprise), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global application delivery controller market size is expected to grow from US$ 2.4 billion in 2019 to US$ 3.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10%.



Rise in Internet traffic, business applications, and the number of Internet-enabled devices to drive the demand for application delivery controller across the globe



Application delivery controllers are purpose-built networking appliances whose function is to improve the performance, security, and resiliency of applications delivered over the web. These are the next generation of load balancers and are typically located between the firewall/router and the webserver. An application delivery controller is a network device that helps sites direct user traffic to remove the excess load from 2 or more servers. They tend to offer more advanced features such as content redirection as well as server health monitoring.



The BFSI vertical to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



The demand for application delivery controllers in BFSI is on the rise due to various developments and reforms, such as online banking and digital transactions, in the sector. With the rise in internet and mobile banking globally, banks and financial organizations need to provide high-speed connectivity to keep the customers satisfied. The trend makes the vertical prone to anonymous security threats and cyberattacks.



The SMEs segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The SMEs segment is expected to be the faster-growing segment in the application delivery controller market. Enhanced reliability, better scalability, user-friendly capabilities, easy integration, increased agility, and improved efficiency are the main factors that are expected to encourage SMEs to adopt application delivery controller at a rapid pace. This segment has a huge potential to flourish in the application delivery controller market in the coming years.



North America to hold the largest market size in 2019, while Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in the global application delivery controller market in 2019. North America is the most matured region in the application delivery controller market, as most large enterprises are in the region. This region is home to some of the leading, well-established suppliers as well as end-user verticals in the global application delivery controller market. Organizations shifting toward application delivery controller solutions and services, and the increasing adoption of digital business strategies are the major factors that are expected to drive the adoption of the application delivery controller offerings in North America.

On the other hand, the application delivery controller market in APAC is expected to witness exponential growth to become the fastest-growing region. Rising awareness of data management through a common interface at a reduced cost of ownership, growing focus on server virtualization, and the popularity of using infrastructure-as-a-service solutions are major growth drivers for the application delivery controller market in APAC.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Application Delivery Controller Market

4.2 Market By Vertical, 2019

4.3 Market By Type, 2019

4.1 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Digital Transformation Driving the Next Wave of Application Delivery Controllers

5.2.1.2 Rise in Internet Traffic Fueling the Adoption of Application Delivery Controller

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Limited Bandwidth Providers and Lack of Access to High-Speed Internet

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Adoption of AI, IoT, and Software-Defined Technologies

5.2.3.2 Greater Involvement Expected Between VARs and the Vendors in Application Delivery Controller Market

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Backward Compatibility Issues With the Existing Network Infrastructure



6 Application Delivery Controller Market By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware-Based Application Delivery Controller

6.2.1 Hardware-Based Application Delivery Controllers Help in Reducing Complexities of Infrastructure Management With a Single Application Delivery Network Solution for All Applications

6.3 Virtual Application Delivery Controller

6.3.1 Virtual Application Delivery Controller Helps Reduce Cost and Can be Deployed On-Demand



7 Application Delivery Controller Market By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Integration and Implementation

7.2.1 Integration and Implementation Services Help Leverage Existing Workflows and Enable Organizations to Adopt Application Delivery Controller Solutions Successfully

7.3 Training, Support, and Maintenance

7.3.1 Training, Support, and Maintenance Services Help Companies in Understanding Market Trends, Changing Business Conditions, and Client Insights



8 Application Delivery Controller Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.2.1 Enhanced Reliability, Better Scalability, User-Friendly Capabilities, Easy Integration, Increased Agility, and Improved Efficiency are the Main Factors Encouraging SMEs to Adopt Application Delivery Controllers at a Rapid Pace

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Demand for Flexible, Scalable, and Convenient Services By Large Enterprises to Encourage Market Players to Come Up With Newer Technologies and Innovative Solutions



9 Application Delivery Controller Market By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.2.1 Rising Development and Reforms to Fuel the Adoption of Application Delivery Controller in the BFSI Vertical

9.3 IT and Telecom

9.3.1 Need for Undisrupted Connectivity in the IT and Telecom Vertical to Drive the Demand for Application Delivery Controller Solutions

9.4 Government and Defense

9.4.1 Growing Cyber Threats and Need for Ensuring High Availability of Critical Infrastructure to Fuel the Adoption of Application Delivery Controller Solutions in Government and Defense Vertical

9.5 Retail and Consumer Goods

9.5.1 Application Delivery Controllers Promise to Provide Hassle-Free Online Shopping Experience to the Customers

9.6 Manufacturing

9.6.1 Application Delivery Controllers Help in Providing Full Data Visibility and Ensuring Data Security in the Manufacturing Sector

9.7 Energy and Utilities

9.7.1 Application Delivery Controllers Help in Reducing the Load on Power and Streamline the IT Infrastructure of the Energy Utilities Vertical

9.8 Media and Entertainment

9.8.1 Application Delivery Controllers Help in Delivering a Secure and Reliable Video Content to the Media and Entertainment Verticals

9.9 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.9.1 Growing Demand to Reduce Downtime and Secure Patient Data to Fuel the Adoption of Application Delivery Controllers in the Healthcare and Life Sciences Vertical

9.1 Others



10 Application Delivery Controller Market By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Stable Economy and Technological Enhancements in North America Driving the Adoption of Application Delivery Controllers

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Need to Optimize Application Load Balancing and Performance While Providing Protection From an Ever-Expanding List of Intrusions and Attacks to Drive the Market in Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Need to Minimize the Expenditure on IT Infrastructure and Distribute the Network Traffic Equally Driving the Adoption of Application Delivery Controllers in Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Improvement in IT Infrastructure and Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Drive the Adoption of Application Delivery Controller Industry in the MEA Region

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 IT Infrastructure Deployments and Adoption of New Technologies to Drive the Adoption of Cost-Effective and Efficient Application Delivery Controller Solutions in Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Microquadrant Overview

11.1.1 Visionary Leaders

11.1.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.1.3 Innovators

11.1.4 Emerging Companies

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.2.2 New Product Launches

11.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



12 Company Profiles

12.1 F5 Networks

12.1.1 Business Overview

12.1.2 Solutions & Services Offered

12.1.3 Recent Developments

12.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.2 Citrix Systems

12.3 A10 Networks

12.4 Fortinet

12.5 Radware

12.6 Barracuda Networks

12.7 Total Uptime Technologies

12.8 Array Networks

12.9 Cloudflare

12.10 Kemp Technologies

12.11 Brocade

12.12 Riverbed

12.13 Evanssion

12.14 NFWare

12.15 Snapt



