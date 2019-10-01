Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast 2019 – 2023

New Report on Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Drugs Market 2019 Edition

Overview:

With an increase in the incidence of chronic kidney conditions, report analysts believe that the global market for chronic kidney disease drugs will witness good growth over the forecast period. According to reports, the market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. From US$ 12.87 billion in 2016, it should reach to US$ 16.13 billion in 2023. The expected market growth is attributed to a steady rise in the incidence of chronic kidney diseases, increasing prevalence of diabetes and metabolic conditions, and growth in the geriatric population. Important unmet requirements and beneficial reimbursement policies are also boosting the global market. Certain factors such as fierce competition from biosimilars and increasing preferences of generic drugs might hinder market growth to an extent.

Kidneys are important organs that balance salts and minerals, make red blood cells, make hormones to control blood pressure, remove wastes from the blood, and maintain strong and healthy bones. Chronic kidney disease is a condition in which the kidneys get damaged and are unable to filter blood the way they should. This builds up wastes in the body, which in turn can result in many health problems. Timely care and treatment can help protect the kidneys and prevent the condition from worsening.

Chronic kidney disease is more common in people suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, anemia, and other heart conditions. The complications of the condition can be controlled by taking medicines that reduce high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, increase red blood cells, strengthen bones, and protect the blood vessels. The drugs market for chronic kidney disease is highly competitive and has a number of players. Some prominent ones that dominate the market are AddVie, GlaxoSmithKline, Amgen, Roche, and AstraZeneca.

Segmentation:

The global market for chronic kidney disease drugs is divided into end users and drug classes.

The end users covered in this market report are specialty clinics and hospitals.

The drug classes covered in this report are calcium channel blockers, anemia treatment drugs, antihypertensive, beta-blockers, antihyperlipidemic, swelling treatment drugs, erythropoiesis-stimulating agents, diuretics, ACE inhibitors, angiotensin-II receptor blockers, and other drug classes.

