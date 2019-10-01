Global Telemedicine Market by End-user, Specialty, Component, Service Type, Delivery Mode & Region - Forecast to 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telemedicine Market (by End-Users, Specialty, Component, Service Types, Delivery Mode & Regional Analysis), Mergers and Acquisitions, Recent Trends, Key Company Profiles and Recent Developments - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for telemedicine is expected to surpass US$ 103 Billion by 2026

The deployment of telemedicine services has significantly changed the healthcare services, due to various technological innovation in the field of medical device and services.

The growing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the dearth of healthcare professionals worldwide, improvements in telecommunication infrastructure, and need for affordable treatment options due to rising healthcare costs are some of the factors expected to propel the growth of telemedicine market in the coming years.



Some of the key factors restricting the growth of telemedicine market include lack of skilled and trained professionals in the remote areas, and privacy and security concern.



By End Users - Global Telemedicine Market

Telehospitals/teleclinics hold the largest share among the end-users.

Telehome segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate because of the rising inclination towards personalized healthcare.

By Specialty - Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast

Dermatology segment captured maximum share of the global telemedicine market.

Gynecology is expected to be one of the most revenue-generating specialty segment in the telemedicine market.

Cardiology is the third-largest application of the telemedicine industry.

Neurology market segment accounted for over 7% share of the global telemedicine market in 2018.

The medical specialties such as the orthopedics, oncology, mental health, internal medicine and emergency care are also witnessing increasing demand for telemedicine services thus fueling the growth of the market.

By Component - Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast

In terms of component, the services segment commands the largest share of the global telemedicine market.

The hardware segment is predicted to account for over 17% share of the global telemedicine market by 2026.

The software segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

By Service Types - Global Telemedicine Services Market and Forecast

Tele-consulting segment held maximum share of the total telemedicine services market.

Among the various services of telemedicine, telemonitoring is expected to grow at the highest rate during forecast period.

Tele-education and tele-training segment accounted for a combined share of nearly 16% in 2018.

By Delivery Mode - Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast

Web/mobile segment generated maximum revenue share in the year 2018.

The call centers have emerged as a new channel for the delivery of a wide variety of healthcare information and services.

By Region - Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast

North America accounted for lion's share of the total telemedicine market on account of high demand for technologically advanced products.

Europe is the second leading market for telemedicine. The rising demand for quality healthcare and the need to curtail escalating government expenditure on healthcare services is expected to push European governments towards the adoption of e-health policies.

In the coming years, the telemedicine market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region, with emphasis on India, China, and Japan.

Telemedicine can be particularly useful in Latin America and Middle East & Africa given the uneven distribution of doctors and the significant lack of personnel in rural areas.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast (2012 - 2026)



3. By End Users - Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast (2012 - 2026)

3.1 Global Telehospitals/Teleclinics Market and Forecast

3.2 Global Telehome Market and Forecast



4. Global Telemedicine Market Share and Forecast (2013 - 2026)

4.1 By End-Users

4.2 By Specialty

4.3 By Component

4.4 By Service Types

4.5 By Delivery Mode

4.6 By Region



5. By Specialty - Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast (2013 - 2026)

5.1 Dermatology Market and Forecast

5.2 Gynecology Market and Forecast

5.3 Cardiology Market and Forecast

5.4 Neurology Market and Forecast

5.5 Orthopedics Market and Forecast

5.6 Oncology Market and Forecast

5.7 Mental Health Market and Forecast

5.8 Internal Medicine Market and Forecast

5.9 Emergency Care Market and Forecast

5.10 Other Specialties Market and Forecast



6. By Component - Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast (2013 - 2026)

6.1 Services Market and Forecast

6.2 Hardware Market and Forecast

6.3 Software Market and Forecast

6.4 Telecom and Networking Market and Forecast



7. By Service Types - Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast (2013 - 2026)

7.1 Tele-Consulting Market and Forecast

7.2 Tele-Monitoring Market and Forecast

7.3 Tele-Education Market and Forecast

7.4 Tele-Training Market and Forecast

7.5 Others Market and Forecast



8. By Delivery Mode - Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast (2013 - 2026)

8.1 Web/Mobile Market and Forecast

8.2 Call Centers Market and Forecast



9. By Region - Global Telemedicine Market and Forecast (2013 - 2026)



10. Global Telemedicine Market - Mergers and Acquisitions



11. Recent Telemedicine Trends That Will Transform the Healthcare Industry



12. Global Telemedicine Market - Driving Factors

12.1 Changing Healthcare Paradigm: Inevitable Need for Telemedicine

12.2 Physician Shortage

12.3 Growing Medicare Reimbursement for Telehealth Services

12.4 Increasing Chronic Diseases

12.5 Increasing Number of Aging Patients Requiring Daily Care

12.6 Growing Investment in Telemedicine and Improved Technology Infrastructure

12.7 Moving from Treatment to Early Intervention

12.8 Increasing Focus of Companies on Telemedicine

12.9 Increasing Acceptance of Telemedicine by Patients



13. Global Telemedicine Market - Challenges

13.1 Technical Challenges

13.2 Availability of Telecommunications Bandwidth

13.3 Privacy and Security Concern

13.4 Medical Liability and Malpractice Issues

13.5 Other Challenges Restricting Market Growth



14. Global Telemedicine Market - Company Profiles



