Frozen Vegetables Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Vegetables are loaded with essential nutrients and make an important part of the diet. They support the functioning of different organs in the body and keep diseases at bay. While the availability of fresh vegetables may depend on the season, location and other factors, frozen ones are easily available all-round the year. Frozen vegetables are packed with the same amount of nutrients as the fresh ones. Certain nutrients, such as beta-carotene, are better preserved in frozen vegetables as the frozen ones are not exposed to light, which usually destroys beta-carotene in them. Vegetables are frozen soon after harvesting to retain their nutrient content. They can be bought in larger quantities and preserved for a longer time. Report analysts believe that the demand for frozen vegetables will increase at a notable pace over the forecast period.

Frozen vegetables can be transported easily and they do not rot after a period of time like the fresh ones. Their temperature is reduced and kept below freezing point so that they stay fresh and retain all the nutrients over an extended duration. Frozen vegetables such as carrots, broccoli, potatoes, beans, peas, corn, spinach, artichokes, mushrooms, and more are easily available in supermarkets. Also, the rise in disposable income, change in food habits, lifestyle change, and a rapid increase in the number of supermarkets and other retail chains are supporting the growth of this market. Vegetables are washed, peeled, and chopped before freezing them. The convenience of the use of frozen vegetables has also increased their demand in homes and commercial settings. The demand is particularly high during the off-season.

Based on types, the market is divided into frozen potatoes, frozen broccoli, frozen apricot, frozen spinach, frozen corn, and others.

Based on applications, the market is divided into hypermarkets and supermarkets, independent vegetable markets, and others.

The main regions considered for the market analysis of frozen vegetables are North America (Canada, The United States, and Mexico), Central and South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, and the rest of the region), Europe (France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Russia, UK and the rest of the region), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, and the rest of the region), and the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa).

The Asia-Pacific region should grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Rise in income of the middle-class and growing awareness among people are expected to boost the demand. Europe has the largest market for frozen fruits and vegetables. An increase in demand for certain frozen vegetables in this region is supporting the market growth. The United States is producing more vegetables during the off-season and is likely to exhibit impressive growth in the coming years.

As stated by the International Association of Refrigerated Warehouses (IARW), the worldwide capacity of refrigerated warehouses increased from 552 million cubic meters in 2014 to 616 million cubic meters in 2018.

