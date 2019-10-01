MIMETAS and Hubrecht Organoid Technologies to Develop and Market Organoids-on-a-Chip

LEIDEN, and UTRECHT, the Netherlands, October 1st , 2019 / B3C newswire / -- MIMETAS and Hubrecht Organoid Technologies (HUB) announce that they entered into a strategic collaboration to market organoid models on a Chip. The agreement includes a license to MIMETAS to market HUB Organoids in an assay ready format, as well as a collaborative effort to develop disease-specific models.

"We're delighted and proud that we could transition our long-standing collaboration with the group of Professor Hans Clevers into a commercial proposition," says MIMETAS CEO Paul Vulto. "The adult stem cell biology and Organoid technology of HUB is the very best in the world. By combining it with our OrganoPlate technology in an assay-ready format, the technology becomes available to researchers from any laboratory in the world.”

“We are excited to work with MIMETAS and add a range of new assay systems to the HUB Organoid platform,” says Dr. Rob Vries, CEO at HUB. “The OrganoPlate platform is unrivaled in its field. It is a perfect fit with our biology and enhances ease of use, imageability, and screenability of complex Organoid models. Together we will develop diseased and healthy patient-relevant models that serve the needs of the drug development industry.”

About MIMETAS MIMETAS (Leiden, the Netherlands, Gaithersburg, USA, Tokyo, Japan) provides organ-on-a-chip products for compound testing, screening, and fundamental research. Its flagship product, the OrganoPlate®, supports 3D cell culture under continuous perfusion, with membrane-free co-culture and epithelial and endothelial tubules. The company develops and validates customized disease, toxicology, and transport models and ultimately will make its technology available for personalized therapy selection. MIMETAS has developed models for the kidney, liver, gut, brain, and a range of oncological applications, that offer better predictivity towards human physiology as compared to laboratory animals and conventional cell culture models. MIMETAS works with the majority of the global top-50 pharmaceutical companies, in addition to chemical, food, and consumer goods companies. The fast market acceptance of the OrganoPlate® is driven by its unsurpassed ease-of-use and throughput, in combination with complex human biology and disease relevance.

About HUB HUB is founded on the pioneering work of Prof. Hans Clevers, who discovered methods to grow stem cell-derived human ‘mini-organs’ (HUB Organoids). The proprietary HUB Organoid Technology enables the generation of in-vitro models of any epithelial disease from any patient. HUB Organoids mimic organ functionality and are considered to be a clinically relevant model for human diseases such as Cystic Fibrosis, oncology and toxicology. HUB Organoids or a “Patient in the Lab”, allow for better understanding of tumor heterogeneity and drug response. HUB has established a “Living Biobank” that links patient-specific genetic and phenotypic information to pre-clinical drug discovery, compounds validation and clinical drug-response. In drug development, HUB organoids can efficiently identify novel therapeutic targets, provide drug efficacy, safety and mechanistical data. In addition to drug screening services, HUB offers licenses to its patented HUB Organoid Technology for drug-screening and access to Organoids in the HUB biobanks for pre-clinical drug discovery and validation. In addition, HUB is performing clinical studies to validate the technologies used as a companion diagnostic..

Contact

MIMETAS BV JH Oortweg 19, 2333 CH, Leiden, NL info@mimetas.com +31 85 888 3161

Tags: Organoids; Drug Evaluation; Preclinical; Biological Specimen Banks; Drug Discovery; compound testing; OrganoPlate; 3D cell culture; cell-derived mini-organs; in-vitro model; disease-specific models

Published by B3C newswire and shared through Newronic®



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.