ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Indoor Safety in the Early Childhood Setting

/EIN News/ -- Duluth, GA, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CCEI110A: Indoor Safety in the Early Childhood Setting as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users October 1-31, 2019.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, nearly 300 children under the age of 4 years die every month in the United States because of accidents. Thousands more are injured. Most of these accidents can be prevented, particularly in the child care center, where a strong indoor safety policy and common sense can make all the difference. This course provides practical information and tips for helping to ensure that your center does not add to these unfortunate statistics.

Above all, never leave children unattended. Young children are naturally curious about all sorts of things. They want to touch, taste, and manipulate just about anything they can get their hands on. This curiosity should be encouraged; indeed, curiosity and exploration are important keys to learning and development. However, young children should never be left to explore the environment without close adult supervision.

This course introduces early childhood professionals to indoor safety standards in an early childhood setting. Topics covered include toy safety, poison control, the development of appropriate play space, controlling high traffic areas in the center, and other safety standards. Upon successful completion of this course, students should be able to identify common indoor injuries and identify appropriate ways to prevent these injuries. Students will also learn about the basic components of toy safety, potential safety hazards with specific equipment, and ways in which children may be exposed to poisons.

“Some injuries result from young children′s natural curiosity, but more often injuries are caused by simple accidents that could have been avoided,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “In this course, ECE professionals will learn how and where typical indoor injuries occur and what can be done to prevent them.”

CCEI110A: Indoor Safety in the Early Childhood Setting is a one-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.1 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute, LLC

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

