Cowen Appoints Matt Cyzer CEO of Cowen Execution Services Limited and Significantly Expands International Sales & Trading Operations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that it has significantly expanded its International sales and trading team through the addition of seven new senior hires, lead by Matt Cyzer. Based in London, the experienced team most recently worked at Deutsche Bank under the leadership of Mr. Cyzer, the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Cowen Execution Services Limited.



Cowen Execution Services Limited (CESL) is a leading independent, non-conflicted trading platform providing execution services in more than 100 markets worldwide over a full range of multi-asset capabilities. CESL, and its affiliate in the UK, is highlighted by exceptional algorithmic execution capabilities, an award-winning, full service, prime brokerage team and access to Cowen’s cutting edge research based in the United States.

Mr. Cyzer joins Cowen from his recent position as Head of EMEA Execution Services at Deutsche Bank. Previously, from 2012 to 2018, he served as President, Head of Europe, at BTIG, LLC where he headed its equities sales and trading group and ran the overall expansion of its European business. From 2002 to 2011, Mr. Cyzer was Partner, Co-Head of European Equity Execution Services at Goldman Sachs and has also held senior positions at Deutsche Bank from 1996 to 2002, including Co-Head of European Cash Equity Sales Trading (London) and Head of International Equity Sales Trading (New York).

Reporting to Dan Charney, Co-President, Cowen and Company, Mr. Cyzer will drive the continued growth of Cowen’s sales and trading platform globally. The addition of Matt and his six former Deutsche Bank colleagues builds on Cowen’s three decades of commitment to the EMEA region.

Mr. Charney said: “Over the last few years, Cowen has become one of the leading global independent brokerage firms and we continue to take market share from bulge bracket firms as we invest our time and resources to meet evolving client needs. In the 100+ markets in which we operate, we bring a dedication to unconflicted and expert execution, and a suite of services and capabilities that can help clients outperform. We are fortunate to have been in position to bring on a very select team of highly skilled professionals with unparalleled experience in the sector. Having Matt and his team join Cowen will add to our depth and breadth as we build on our significant momentum. We are very excited to have Matt join us as CEO of Cowen Execution Services Limited and look forward to his leadership and contributions.”

Along with Mr. Cyzer, Cowen is pleased to announce that the following experienced professionals will also be joining the company:

Carl Hayes – Managing Director, Head of EMEA Sales Trading

James Snell – Managing Director, Sales Trader

Carl Dooley – Managing Director, Head of EMEA Trading

Thomas Campbell – Director, Electronic Sales Trading

Robert Brain – Director, Sales Trader

Andrew Tomlinson – Director, Sales Trader

“It is a very exciting time for us to join Cowen while it is expanding its global footprint,” said Matt Cyzer. “Speaking for us all, we’re especially thrilled to be joining an organization with such a strong culture and focus on its clients. We are eager to help them further leverage a robust and differentiated platform that brings together sales, trading and market intelligence. It is a great opportunity for all of us, and I look forward to working closely with the team to grow revenue and identify opportunities for our clients to outperform.”

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com

