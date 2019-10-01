Jury of APO Group African Women in Media Award Announced

APO Group (www.APO-opa.com), the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East, have announced the jury for the 2019 APO Group African Women in Media Award- which recognises, celebrates and empowers African women journalists who support female entrepreneurship in Africa. The jury will be in-charge of selecting the winner which will be announced at the Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (www.AWIEForum.org) hosted at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on 29-30 October 2019.

The members of the jury are:

Mrs Aïda Diarra , Senior Vice President for Sub-Saharan Africa at Visa

, Senior Vice President for Sub-Saharan Africa at Visa Mrs Rukmini Glanard , Executive Vice President Global Sales and Marketing at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

, Executive Vice President Global Sales and Marketing at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Mrs Bola Adesola, Senior Vice-Chairman at Standard Chartered Bank Group

Mr Lee Martin , Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Development at Getty Images

, Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Development at Getty Images Mr Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group

The APO Group African Women in Media award was open to African women journalists whose stories were broadcast or published between 1st January and 15th September 2019. The stories are judged on content, writing, analysis, creativity, human interest and community impact.

AWIEF is a prestigious annual event that sees global thought leaders, industry experts, policymakers, academics, development organisations and investors gather to dialogue, connect, network, share, collaborate and transact in a combined effort to boost Africa’s entrepreneurship ecosystem for women.

For more information go to: https://bit.ly/33vQLO0

Follow @APO_Source (https://bit.ly/2o43gQC) and #APOMediaAward on Twitter.­­

Media Contact: Caroline Guilhaume APO Group Head of Media Relations Email: gcaroline@apo-opa.org Phone: +41 432 152 100

About APO Group: Founded in 2007, APO Group (www.APO-opa.com) is the leading Pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service in Africa and the Middle East. We assist private and public organizations in sharpening their reputation and increasing their brand equity in target countries. As trusted partner, our role is to leverage the power of media and build bespoke strategies that enable organizations to produce a real and measurable impact in Africa and the Middle East and outside the regional frontiers. The trust and recognition that have been granted to APO Group by global and multinational companies, governments and NGOs inspires us to continuously enhance our value proposition within Africa and the Middle East to better cater to our clients’ needs. Among our prestigious clients: Facebook, Dangote Group, GE, Uber, Microsoft, Nokia, Mara Group, PwC, DHL, Marriott Group, Sage, Ecobank, Iflix, Jumia, Samsung, Total, Merck, Société Générale, L'Oréal, Oracle, Philips, Barclays, MoneyGram, Ernst & Young, Orange ...

Headquarters: Lausanne, Switzerland | Offices in Senegal, Dubai and Hong Kong

For further information, please visit our website: www.APO-opa.com

About AWIEF: AWIEF (www.AWIEForum.org) is a pan-African women’s economic empowerment organisation that promotes and supports female innovation, technology and entrepreneurship across Africa through a portfolio of high impact programmes. AWIEF’s mission is to foster the economic inclusion, advancement and empowerment of women in Africa through entrepreneurship support and development. AWIEF’s programmes and activities include accelerators, capacity-building and training, networking and mentorship, AWIEF Awards, AWIEF Digital Hub, and building the AWIEF community of African women entrepreneurs. The year-round activities culminate in convening and hosting the popular and widely attended annual international and multi-stakeholder AWIEF conference, exhibition and awards event, currently in its fifth edition. Website: www.AWIEForum.org.



