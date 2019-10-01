SMS Equipment and Wirtgen Group of Companies Mutually Terminate Distribution Agreement

/EIN News/ -- ACHESON, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wirtgen America, Inc. and SMS Equipment, Inc. have mutually agreed to terminate the distribution agreement for Wirtgen Group products (Wirtgen, Hamm, Vogele and Kleemann). SMS will no longer be an authorized Wirtgen Group dealer after November 30, 2019, will no longer be a Wirtgen Group-authorized service center after January 31, 2020, and will no longer be an authorized dealer of Wirtgen Group OEM parts after February 28, 2020. The Wirtgen Group and SMS are committed to ensuring that this transition is smooth and not disruptive. As this transition occurs, the Wirtgen Group and SMS will remain in communication to make this as seamless as possible.



If, after the effective date of termination, there are any questions about the sale, service, or warranty of a Wirtgen Group product, or if there is any need to speak with a Wirtgen Group representative, please contact Wirtgen America at 615-501-0600.

Thank you for your loyalty to both SMS and the Wirtgen Group.

About SMS Equipment

SMS Equipment partners with world-renowned brands including Komatsu, providing equipment sales and services to the construction, mining, forestry and utility industries through its network of over 35 branches across Canada, Alaska and Mongolia. SMS Equipment promotes advanced equipment technologies resulting in cleaner, more efficient ways to build communities, create infrastructure and develop resources. To learn more, visit www.smsequipment.com .





CONTACT: SMS Equipment Contact: Roy Lapa Phone: 780-948-2235 Email: rlapa@smsequip.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.