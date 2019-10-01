Cannabis Extraction Market 2019 Global Growth, Share, Trends, Demand & Analysis of Top Key Players Forecasts to 2024

Wise.Guy.

A cannabis concentrate is any oil-like substance that focuses the concoction mixes like THC or CBD from the cannabis plant. An assortment of strategies exist for isolating cannabinoids from plant material and packing them into a cannabis separate. Water, butane, liquor, ethanol, and CO2 are altogether utilized as solvents to finish the extraction procedure and convey an exceptionally strong final result (hash, break, wax, budder, oil and so on.) that are utilized for spotting or vaporizing. A portion of these items are not yet lawful yet are relied upon to join the commercial center at some point after sanctioning.

Extent of the Report:

The overall market for Cannabis Extraction is relied upon to develop at a CAGR of generally xyz% throughout the following five years, will arrive at xyz million US$ in 2024, from xyz million US$ in 2019, as indicated by another Publisher study.

The report focuses on the cannabis extraction in the global market, focusing on North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. It describes the cannabis extraction product scope, market overview, the market opportunities, market driving force and the market risks associated with the product. The top manufacturers are also profiled along with the price, sales, revenue and market share of the global cannabis extraction industry in 2017 and 2018. The market is categorized on the basis of manufacturers, regions, types, and applications.

Key Players:

Westleaf Inc

MediPharm Labs Corp

Valens GroWorks Corp

Indiva Limited

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc

Peridot Labs

Halo

BAS Research, Inc

Einstein Labs

C21 Investments Inc

Segmentation

Extraction of concentrated cannabis is a very complicated process and is best attempted professionally, of which butane extraction is the most dangerous because of the presence of highly flammable butane gas. The market split for cannabis extraction can be split into two major segments based on the type of extraction and the applications it can be used for.

Market segment by type covers solvent and solventless extraction:

Dry-sieve Extraction (Solvent-less)

Water Extraction (Solvent-less)

Rosin Press Extraction (Solvent-less)

Isopropyl Oil or Quick-Wash ISO Extraction (Solvent)

Butane Honey Oil Extraction (BHO)

Supercritical Co2 Oil Extraction (Solvent)

Ethanol Extraction (Solvent)

Market segment based on applications:

Food

Medicine

Cosmetics

Others

Regional overview

This report focuses on the Cannabis Extraction in the global market, especially in the regions of North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The cannabis extraction competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market shares of the companies are analyzed by landscape contrast. The cannabis extraction breakdown data is shown at the regional level to the sales, revenue, and growth by regions from the years 2014 to 2019. The sales data at the country level along with sales, revenue and market shares for key countries from the year 2014 to the year 2019. The cannabis extraction market is also forecast from the years 2019-2024 with respect to regions, type, and application, with sales and revenue.

Industry news

In a historic first step towards the normalization of the cannabis industry, the House of Representatives voted to pass the SAFE banking act. This bill allows state-legal marijuana businesses full access to banks and other financial services and while allowing consumers to use debit and credit cards for the purchase of legal weed.

