Heidi Hartman Consulting to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For an organization to be competitive and innovative and attract the best talent, they must build an inclusive culture where people can reach their full potential. Those that do make more money, they're more innovative and move competitive.

When organizations invest in their people to be effective leaders, that's where true growth begins. By strengthening your leaders and employees, we strengthen the organization as a whole.

Heidi Hartman is an expert at bringing the best out of people and ensuring they bring out the best in each other. Her company Heidi Hartman Consulting specializes in building better leaders and businesses from the inside out, working with CEOs and key leaders to enhance their effectiveness and execute priorities to build stronger organizations.

“My focus is helping clients improve – their leaders, their teams and their organizations,” says Heidi. “Every organization has a different culture and it should be one that attracts people that are a fit and repels those that aren't. You have to think about what's important for your organization and incorporate those values into every aspect of your process. Even the way that we speak to each other should be upholding those values.”

A Certified Executive Coach since 2014, Heidi provides instruction and facilitation on enhancing communication, managing conflict, and capitalizing on the skills and talents each employee brings to the table to build high-performance teams and high-performance cultures.

“My gift is really in those core interpersonal skills to build individuals and make organizations more effective,” says Heidi. “It helps them be better leaders in how they influence, how they motivate. It helps them in the way they think, feel, act, and relate with others.”

Heidi herself had a circuitous route to this type of work. She worked in corporate for many years. Finally, she decided to take 401K money and to go back to school to get her master's degree in human relations and organizational development.

“I think that I have a combination of gifts that make me uniquely suited for this work,” says Heidi. “I'm pretty curious and I really focus on helping others so I can find connections easily. I feel I understand where my strengths are and that allows me to pull out the strengths of others.”

Heidi says ultimately people have the answers within themselves, they just need some help in finding what that is.

“It really is about an investment in how you're going to move forward. What is it you can do to develop yourself. It's not like I have the answers. It's to work alongside them and help them figure that out,” says Heidi. “Mark Twain says two most important days in our lives, the day you're born and the day you find out why. And I like helping people find out their why. Where are they now and where do they want to go and then be along with them on that journey to really help them get there.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Heidi Hartman in an interview with Jim Masters on October 3rd at 12pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Heidi Hartman Consulting, visit www.hhartmanconsulting.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.