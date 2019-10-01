There were 786 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 165,547 in the last 365 days.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) AIM & TSX:  “TGL” & NASDAQ:  “TGA” announces that it was notified on September 30, 2019 that on the same day Edward LaFehr acquired common shares as follows:

PDMR Date of
Acquisition		 Number of
Common
Shares
Acquired		 Price Number of
Common
Shares held following
the transaction		 % of Company's
issued share
capital held
Edward LaFehr September 30, 2019 6,000 Cdn $1.77 10,000 0.0138 %  


Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1 Details of PDMR
a) Name Edward LaFehr
2 Reason for the notification  
a) Position / status Director
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer  
a) Name TransGlobe Energy Corporation
b) Legal Entity Identifier 549300QMNS6BDY8UUB03
4 Details of the transaction(s)  
a) Description of the financial instrument Common Shares
b) Identification code ISIN for TransGlobe Energy Corporation Ordinary Shares: CA8936621066
c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares
d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price ($Cdn)  Volume
    $1.77  6,000
e) Aggregated information -  
   Aggregated volume - 6,000 common shares
   Aggregated price $1.77 Cdn per share
f) Date of the transaction September 30, 2019
g) Place of the transaction TSX


About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash-flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

     
For further information, please contact:

 
Investor Relations
Telephone: +1 403.444.4787
Email: investor.relations@trans-globe.com
Web site:  http://www.trans-globe.com

    
TransGlobe Energy   Via FTI Consulting
Randy Neely, President and Chief Executive Officer    
Eddie Ok, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer  
     
Canaccord Genuity (Nomad & Joint Broker)   +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor    
James Asensio    
     
GMP First Energy (Joint Broker)   +44 (0) 20 7448 0200
Jonathan Wright    
     
FTI Consulting (Financial PR)   +44 (0) 20 3727 1000
Ben Brewerton   transglobeenergy@fticonsulting.com
Genevieve Ryan  

