Mosquito Repellent Market to 2024: Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export and Sale Price Analysis
Mosquito repellent is a substance put on skin, garments, or different surfaces which dishearten mosquitoes from landing or creeping on that surface.
Extent of the Report:
This report centers around the Mosquito Repellent in worldwide market, particularly in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report arranges the market dependent on producers, locales, type and application.
Female mosquito benefits from blood which encourages it to obtain protein, which is significant for the improvement of her eggs. At whatever point mosquito chomps, she discharges spit into the territory where she is bolstering. On the off chance that a mosquito is harboring a pathogen, for example, an infection, a protozoan, or a nematode worm, it is conceivable that she can transmit the pathogen to people through her salivation. A mosquito can go about as a vector for exchange of numerous pathogens in charge of the reason for different illnesses, for example, intestinal sickness, dengue, and so forth. Intestinal sickness and dengue are in charge of the passing of numerous individuals' over the globe. Along these lines, it is important to maintain a strategic distance from mosquito nibbles; the most ideal approach to stay away from mosquito chomps is to keep away from pervaded zones, wear defensive attire, and wear creepy crawly repellent.
There is a surge in the adoption of mosquito repellents manufactured using natural/organic ingredients. The adoption of such mosquito repellents is enhancing, in order to avoid threatening issues, such as allergies, and skin rashes. People are being more aware of the use of protecting aids to avoid mosquito bites that may lead to threatening infections, particularly during outdoor recreational activities. A mosquito can act as a vector for transfer of several pathogens responsible for the cause of numerous threatening infections like dengue, malaria, etc. To prevent such situations, mosquito repellents are the best option.
Market Players:
Coghlan's
Dabur
GLOBE-Janakantha
Goodluck Syndicate
Herbal Strategi
Hovex
Jyothy Laboratories
KAPI
Kincho
Kittrich
Murphy's Naturals
PIC
PT Mega Artha Perkasa
Quantum Health
Enesis
Market segmentation
The global mosquito repellent market can be analyzed on the basis of the following segments Based on product type, the mosquito repellent can be classified into-
Cream or oil
Vaporizer
Spray
Coil
Mat
Others
The cream/oil repellents are highly adopted by people across the world. The coil product segment is expected to register considerable growth
Based on the major sales channels, the mosquito repellent market can be segmented into-
Convenience stores
Supermarkets
Hypermarkets
Online
Drug stores
The leading market players are focusing on advertising and promoting their product range through integrated communication platforms, such as newspapers, television, hoardings, billboards, and social media, to spread awareness about mosquito-related infections. This, in turn, enhances the demand for their mosquito repellent offerings.
Regional Analysis
Geographically, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are the major regions driving the mosquito repellent market. Asia Pacific region has witnessed an increased demand for mosquito repellent products. Numerous market players, coupled with local governments and NGOs, have contributed to enhancing the level of awareness among people residing in rural and urban areas against numerous water- and air-borne infections. The impact of this surging awareness is anticipated to stimulate the demand for mosquito repellents, across the region, owing to improved penetration levels. People in this region are preferring products that do not have chemical ingredients, leading to increasing demand for natural/organic mosquito repellents.
Facts
Market players are concentrating on developing advanced R&D and product innovation strategies to cater to the demands of the consumers and sustain in the competitive environment. Product innovation is the key strategy to lead the mosquito repellent market. In the year 2018, Mortein, a leading insect repellent manufacturer introduced the advanced ‘2-in-1 insect killer’. The product claims 100% kill guarantee on Zika and dengue causing mosquitoes, as well as diarrhea-causing cockroaches.
