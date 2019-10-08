SanoMed Prostate Announces the Introduction of Rezūm BPH Therapy in Quebec

Treat Swollen Prostate With Steam Dr. Kevin Zorn, Urologist SanoMed Prostate Clinic Montreal

Rezūm water vapour therapy is an effective new minimally invasive treatment for BPH.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SanoMed Prostate Clinic is pleased to announce the positive response that the Rezūm water vapour therapy has received in Quebec.In June 2019, SanoMed Prostate performed the first ever Rezūm procedure in Quebec. Since then, many more Rezūm procedures have been carried-out, and the results have been favourable.Performed by Dr. Kevin Zorn , the Rezūm water vapour therapy is a safe and effective treatment to relieve symptoms of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH).The treatment has demonstrated to offer significant, durable improvement of BPH symptoms (4 years or more), with little to no side effects. The Rezūm therapy has already successfully treated more than 35 000 patients worldwide and SanoMed Prostate is proud to be the first medical facility in the province of Quebec and Eastern Canada to offer this procedure.How Does Rezūm Relieve Symptoms of BPH?Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia is a common condition among men in which the prostate becomes so enlarged that it presses against the bladder, blocking the urethra. This results in urinary dysfunctions such as a frequent / urgent need to urinate, inability to urinate or completely emptying the bladder, and, in extreme cases, frequent urinary tract infections, and kidney or bladder damage.The water vapour therapy (Rezūm) relieves the symptoms of BPH by essentially shrinking the prostate. The treatment consists of injecting bursts of vapour into the prostate to ablate the excess tissue that presses against the urethra. Although the procedure is merely a few minutes long, the results are remarkable.Why Choose the Rezūm BPH Therapy?The Rezūm water vapour therapy is quickly becoming a preferred minimally invasive treatment for the millions of men diagnosed with an enlarged prostate.Transurethral resection of the prostate or TURP is painful and can lead to sexual dysfunction, bleeding and incontinence. Drug therapies can cause side effects such as loss of libido, retrograde ejaculations, and changes in your blood pressure. For fear of unpleasant long-term side-effects, many patients opt for minimally invasive surgical treatments like Rezūm to relieve their BPH symptoms.This revolutionary treatment has been proven to reduce the urinary symptoms of BPH in one simple, in-office / outpatient procedure that does not require general anesthesia. Most patients can return to their regular activities within a few days and can see improvements within a few weeks. Moreover, patients who complete the Rezūm treatment do not need to continue taking medications to relieve their BPH symptoms.For more information or to find-out if the Rezūm treatment is for you, contact the SanoMed Prostate Clinic today.

Rezūm How I Do It Video



