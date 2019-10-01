Uniserve reports results for fiscal year ended May 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (“Uniserve”) a provider of IT solutions and services to business and residential customers in Canada wishes to announce its annual fiscal 2019 financial results. Revenues for fiscal 2019 were $12,251K as compared to $8,815K for the prior fiscal year, an increase of 39%. The annual fiscal 2019 Operating loss was $2,507K compared to an operating loss of $3,037K for the prior fiscal year. Net loss for fiscal 2019 was $3,009K as compared to $4,017K for the prior fiscal year. During fiscal 2019 the company continued to focus on top line revenue growth with continued investment in sales personnel and marketing efforts.

About Uniserve

Uniserve Communications Corporation is a 2018 TSX Venture top 50 performance company.

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in business for 30 years, combining voice, data and media services all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact.

Uniserve prides itself on world class customer service based in Canada. When all else is equal, clients can trust Uniserve to have a great price, a great experience and to be a company that customers enjoy working with – we call it “ONE click, call, connect”.

Michael C. Scholz

Chairman of the Board

For more information please call 604-395-3961 or email corporate.relations@uniserveteam.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Management has prepared this release and no regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions and projections using available information. Uniserve cautions that actual financial results could differ materially from the current expectations due to a number of factors.

