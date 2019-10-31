Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a US Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma to Call for on the Spot Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Dedicated Lawyers-Focused on Better Client Compensation

"One of the biggest mistakes people with mesothelioma or their family members can make is not trying to figure out the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.” — Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We do not want a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma anywhere in Nevada spinning the roulette wheel when it comes to them hiring a law firm to assist with a mesothelioma compensation claim. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Nevada because they work overtime to ensure their clients receive the very best possible financial compensation results. For on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call us anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center now offers a free service they refer to as the list. The 'list' documents how, where and when a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. As they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303, "One of the biggest mistakes people with mesothelioma or their family members can make is not trying to figure out the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We will partner with lawyers at Karst von Oiste to work on this project for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Nevada because it has such a huge impact on the compensation settlement. Our 'list" service is free to a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Nevada." https://Nevada.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Mesothelioma Victims Center has a decade plus worth of experience helping US Navy Veterans who were exposed to asbestos on the following types of US Navy ships:

Destroyers

* Aircraft Carriers (Essex & Nimitz Class)

* Cruisers

* Frigates

* Fast Attack Submarines (Los Angeles Class)

* Boomers (Ohio Class Submarine)

* Amphibious Assault Ships (Tarawa Class)

* Oilers and Cargo Ships

* Navy Tugs/Support Vessels



The Nevada Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their unsurpassed services for a diagnosed victim are available statewide anywhere in Nevada including communities such as Las Vegas, Reno, Carson City, Paradise, and Enterprise.

In addition to their focus on making certain all diagnosed victims get the best possible mesothelioma compensation lawyers the Center is also incredibly focused on the best possible treatment options. In the instance of Nevada some of the best possible treatment facilities may be in California, or Utah as the Center would like to explain:

* Comprehensive Cancer Clinic Las Vegas Nevada: https://www.cccnevada.com/

* UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California: https://cancer.ucla.edu/.

* The Huntsman Cancer Institute Salt Lake City, Utah https://healthcare.utah.edu/huntsmancancerinstitute/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Nevada include Veterans of the US Navy, former power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, miners, factory workers, miners, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, casino maintenance workers, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s, and typically the exposure to asbestos did not occur in Nevada. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma







