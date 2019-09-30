SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of PS and SAEX of Upcoming Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors of upcoming deadlines involving securities fraud class action lawsuits commenced against the following companies:



Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PS)

Class Period: August 2, 2018 – July 31, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2019

According to the Complaint, on July 31, 2019, after the close of the markets, Pluralsight disclosed that its billings growth had sharply deteriorated from over 40% to just 23% year-over-year. During an analyst conference call, Defendant Skonnard attributed the shortfall to “sales execution challenges, which impacted our billings.” Defendant Budge disclosed that “[s]imply put, . . . there were dozens of reps that we needed to bring on board at the end of last year, beginning into this year, so they would ramp and become fully productive in the second quarter. And there [were] for a number of reasons delays in bringing them on board until, . . . early to mid-second quarter.” Notably, this statement shows that the Company was aware of the hiring delays at the time of its secondary public offering.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SAEX)

Class Period: March 15, 2016 – August 15, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 17, 2019

According to the Complaint, on August 15, 2019, the Company announced in a press release that the SEC was conducting into certain accounting matters that arose in 2015-2016. The Company also announced that it would restate its previously issued financial statements for fiscal years 2015-2018 and delay filing its 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company further announced that Defendant Hastings had been placed on administrative leave and resigned as Chairman, and that Defendant Whiteley had been terminated.

