Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Navy Veteran or Marine Mechanic with Mesothelioma in Louisiana to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-A Focus on Better Compensation

"The fulltime mesothelioma lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste we will send out one of their senior partners to make certain nothing is overlooked as far as the person’s asbestos exposure. ” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, USA, October 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a Navy Veteran, marine mechanic or a shipyard worker with mesothelioma anywhere in Louisiana to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in mesothelioma or asbestos exposure compensation settlement results and they work overtime for their clients. Typically, attorney Erik Karst and or one of his law firm partners can be in the home of a Navy Veteran or marine/shipyard worker with mesothelioma in Louisiana within 24 hours of the initial call. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, “About one-third of all people diagnosed with mesothelioma this year will be Veterans of the US Navy. Typically, their exposure to asbestos occurred while on a US Navy ship, or at a US Navy Shipyard. Most frequently the Navy Veterans worked in a navy ship’s engine room or while as a machinist, welder, plumber, electrician, maintenance technician, or as a damage control technician. These types of US Navy Veterans typically had the most exposure to asbestos. Frequently people like this stayed in the maritime industry after the US Navy-especially in a state like Louisiana as we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center has a unique approach when it comes to making certain a US Navy Veteran or maritime worker with mesothelioma in Louisiana receives the best possible compensation settlement results. This approach includes: A no obligation visit from the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to the home of the Veteran or maritime worker with mesothelioma for a discussion to determine every potential point of where, when and how the person came into contact with asbestos it is this vital information that is the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim.



For more information, a US Navy Veteran or maritime worker who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Louisiana or their family are urged to call the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 800-714-0303 for their unsurpassed free services. https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize there is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Louisiana including communities such as New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe. www.karstvonoiste.com/

When it comes to treatment options for mesothelioma in Louisiana the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly encourages diagnosed victims to contact them at 800-714-0303 for direct access to following cancer treatment centers in Louisiana, and in Texas. Note: The MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas may be one of the most capable mesothelioma treatment centers in the world.

* Oshner Cancer Institute New Orleans:



* The MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston, Texas:

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Louisiana include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, maritime workers, marine mechanics, oil refinery workers, chemical plant workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.