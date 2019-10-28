New York Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Construction or Trades Worker with Mesothelioma Anywhere In New York to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Better Compensation

"Call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the New York based law firm of Karst von Oiste. Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma law firms.” — New York Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging a construction or skilled trades worker anywhere in the State of New York with recently diagnosed mesothelioma or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the New York based law firm of Karst von Oiste. Attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues have the goal of making certain their clients with mesothelioma receive the best possible financial compensation results. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in mesothelioma and asbestos exposure financial claims. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "The two biggest mistakes people with mesothelioma make-especially construction or skilled trades workers make is they underestimate the potential value of their financial compensation claim by hundreds of thousands of dollars and or they impulsively hire an unqualified lawyer to pursue a mesothelioma compensation claim. As we would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303 you never should hire a car accident attorney to handle a mesothelioma compensation claim.

"To ensure a construction or skilled trades worker with mesothelioma anywhere in New York State receives the very best possible financial compensation settlement results we have teamed up with the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a person like this to create vital information we call the list. The 'list' documents who, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos and it is this incredibly important information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. The lawyers at Karst von Oiste will be able evaluate this information to determine the size of the compensation claim. This is a much, much better deal that a free book or package about mesothelioma." https://NewYork.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center specializes in assisting the following types of people in New York with mesothelioma:

* Construction worker

* Electrician

* Plumber

* Welder

* Insulator

* Roofer

* Pipefitter

* Concrete specialist

* US Navy Sailor

* Shipyard

* Factory Worker

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center is especially focused on assisting former factory workers with mesothelioma in upstate New York, including the following communities: Buffalo, Amsterdam, Schenectady, Binghamton, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Utica, Rome, or Poughkeepsie. http://NewYork. MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in New York, the New York Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

* New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Clinic:

* Columbia Presbyterian

* New York City’s Mount Sinai Hospital

The New York Mesothelioma Victims Center specializes in financial compensation for diagnosed victims of mesothelioma. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New York include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, maritime workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers or construction workers. Typically the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. https://NewYork.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives, diagnosed victims of mesothelioma could live in any state, including New York State. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.