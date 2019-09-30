Nieuport Aviation is Taking Youths’ Careers to New Heights with Future Leadership for Youth (FLY) Program

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nieuport Aviation Infrastructure Partners GP (Nieuport) is pleased to launch the Future Leadership for Youth (FLY) Program by hosting an aviation education day for 15 youth from the local community. Nieuport is owner and operator of the Passenger Terminal at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which is the ninth busiest airport in Canada serving over 2.8 million passengers annually.



“Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is situated in downtown Toronto, where there is tremendous potential to introduce young people to a career path in aviation and an airport environment – and as the Terminal Owner we can help to facilitate that,” said Neil Pakey, CEO of Nieuport. “Our goal with the Future Leadership for Youth Program is to introduce young people to career opportunities that would help them soar to new heights.”

To launch the first education day, Nieuport partnered with a registered charity, Broad Reach Foundation For Youth Leaders – a local community organization working with over 300 youth annually that Nieuport Aviation has proudly sponsored since 2018.

During the education day, students listened to presentations and received a behind-the-scenes tour of the Terminal led by Nieuport staff specializing in airport operations, safety and security, terminal planning, facilities management, project management and commercial management.

Nieuport has more FLY education activities planned, including presentations at Ontario colleges and universities to discuss aviation and airport careers and to raise awareness of the opportunities with Nieuport. Community outreach and engagement programs are part of Nieuport’s plan to strengthen its partnership with the local community and promote its values of collaboration, excellence, and integrity.

“The slogan of this new program is ‘taking your future to new heights.’ We have a great plan in place to continue showing to youth and students that the sky is not the limit in the world of aviation,” Pakey added.

About Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport ( https://www.billybishopairport.com )

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 80 international destinations via airline networks, Billy Bishop Airport is an important international gateway and a key driver to Toronto’s economy, generating more than $470 million in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) each year and supporting 4,740 jobs, including 2,080 directly associated with the airport operations. Owned and operated by PortsToronto, Billy Bishop Airport is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency and customer service and has recently won a series of passenger-driven awards, including being named one of the top airports in North America in both the Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Service Quality Awards and Skytrax World Airport Awards. Billy Bishop Airport was also ranked as the fourth Best International Airport by Condé Nast Traveler in 2017.

About Nieuport Aviation ( http://www.nieuport.com )

Nieuport Aviation is owned by institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan Asset Management, which are core infrastructure investors with a long-term investment horizon and ongoing access to capital, including investments on behalf of millions of Ontario and Canadian families. In addition to managing the Passenger Terminal, Nieuport Aviation offers passengers a free bus shuttle service between the airport and downtown Toronto, helping to provide a seamless travel experience.

About Broad Reach Foundation for Youth Leaders ( https://www.sailbroadreach.ca )

Founded in 1998, Broad Reach Foundation, in partnership with 40 agencies, engages youth from vulnerable communities in the development of knowledge, skills and social belonging through the sport, science, and experience of sailing. Over 300 youth sail the Broad Reach programs annually during the Summer Afloat months, another 100 youth engage in Winter Ashore activities. Life-long outcomes include confidence, curiosity, courage and caring for self and for the community. Broad Reach is grateful to Nieuport Aviation for their valuable support and their vision of investing in youth.

For More Information:

Rebecca Thompson

Director of Communications, Marketing and Government Relations

Nieuport Aviation

Tel: 416-203-8933

Email: rebecca.thompson@nieuport.com



