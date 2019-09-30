Galaxy Gaming Announces Rebrand of its Visual Identity and Debut of New Products to Be Unveiled at G2E 2019 Las Vegas, Nevada

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB:GLXZ) announced today a corporate-wide rebranding that reflects a new visual identity and strategic growth initiatives for the company.



The rebranding comes as a move to reflect and reinforce the company’s recent changes as well as its ongoing commitment to operators, regulators, shareholders, and its team members.

In addition to the launch at G2E, Galaxy will reveal an unprecedented number of new products, content, and innovative features within its progressive portfolio.

Galaxy’s distinctively different approach to collaborating with operators throughout the world is reflective of its commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and obsession for customer service.

Todd Cravens, CEO at Galaxy Gaming, said: “Over the last two years, Galaxy has grown beyond being just a “side-bet” company. More and more of our content is delivered digitally and customized for our clients. Our new look pays tribute to our core table games products and represents the future of how our players will consume our content. At G2E this year, our operators will experience exciting new content from Galaxy and innovative progressive technology not currently available in the marketplace. While we have refreshed our visual identity and our brand, one thing that will remain constant is our devotion to customer service.”

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy ( galaxygaming.com ) develops and distributes innovative proprietary table games, state-of-the-art electronic wagering platforms and enhanced bonusing systems to land-based, riverboat, cruise ships and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy’s games can be played online at FeelTheRush.com . Connect with Galaxy on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Media:

John Strickland

702-938-1753

Investors:

Harry Hagerty

702-938-1740



