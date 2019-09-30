AdCare RI CEO Receives Rally 4 Recovery Lifetime Achievement Award

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Aquidneck Island Rally 4 Recovery honored Fred A. Trapassi, Jr., CEO of AdCare Rhode Island, with a Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was presented Saturday, September 28 at Pottsy Field during its annual celebration in honor of National Recovery Month.



“Fred was selected for his strong support of the Rhode Island Rallies 4 Recovery and his hard work fighting the disease of addiction and the stigma that surrounds it,” said Colleen Carpender, Aquidneck Rally 4 Recovery committee member.

Also celebrated in Bristol, Providence, and Warwick, the Rally 4 Recovery is Rhode Island’s largest event organized to spread awareness and compassion for people in recovery.

“Throughout my career, which extends back to the first rally in Cranston, Rhode Island, I’ve been excited to participate and fortunate to have employers as rally sponsors,” said Mr. Trapassi. “The Lifetime Rally 4 Recovery award is special because it’s given to me by my colleagues and peers.”

Mr. Trapassi’s career began over 30 years ago as a VISTA Volunteer, providing outreach to adolescents and adults living on the streets of Providence. He counts developing and implementing the first street outreach initiative and mobile medical van initiative serving disenfranchised individuals throughout Rhode Island among his career highlights. Many years later, Mr. Trapassi joined American Addiction Centers (AAC) and in 2019 became CEO of AdCare Rhode Island, the state’s most comprehensive treatment provider for substance use disorders.

About AdCare RI

Experience matters. For nearly 45 years, AdCare has provided individuals and families with life-changing alcohol and drug treatment. In addition to AdCare Rhode Island, Inc., a residential treatment center with outpatient programs in Greenville, Portsmouth, and South Kingstown, Rhode Island, AdCare operates AdCare Hospital, New England’s only level-4 SUD hospital centrally located in Worcester, Massachusetts, with outpatient programs throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. In March of 2018, AdCare joined AAC (NYSE: AAC), a national treatment provider operating facilities across the United States. To learn more, please visit americanaddictioncenters.org.

Contact:

Joy Sutton, 615-727-8407

jsutton@contactaac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64a79811-48dc-4215-ac62-d589b699f785

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38fdac69-6b18-4bd3-9d1f-ff493e437cf9

