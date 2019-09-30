WPT Industrial REIT Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2019 Results & Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) (TSX: WIR.U - OTCQX: WPTIF) will issue its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 13, 2019. A conference call hosted by the REIT’s management team will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 9:30 am Eastern Time.



The telephone numbers to participate in the conference call are:

Canada Toll Free: (855) 669-9657

U.S. Toll Free: (888) 249-8268

International: (412) 902-4153

The conference call will also be webcast over the REIT’s web site at www.wptreit.com . Please click on “Investors” and follow the link. Participants are requested to dial-in or access the webcast at least ten minutes before the start time.

The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are Canada Toll Free (855) 669-9658, U.S. Toll Free (877) 344-7529 and International (412) 317-0088. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 10135158#. A recording of the call will also be archived on the REIT’s web site at www.wptreit.com .

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the “REIT”) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT acquires, develops, manages and owns industrial warehouse and distribution properties located in major distribution markets throughout the United States. As at June 30, 2019, WPT Industrial, LP (the REIT’s operating subsidiary) owned a portfolio of properties consisting of approximately 21.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For more information, please contact:

Scott Frederiksen, Chief Executive Officer

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Tel: (612) 800-8501











