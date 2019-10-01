BookNook and Young Authors Publishing Announce New Partnership to Get diverse Content in the Hands of More Students

Students read books on BookNook with a caring adult

Thousands of students will now be able to see amazing diverse content written by student authors from Young Authors Publishing

This new partnership allows us to live deeper into our core vision of believing that all kids are story-worthy” — Leah Hernandez, founder of Young Authors Publishing

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 1, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Young Authors Publishing and BookNook , organizations focused on furthering the potential of students across the United States today announced a new partnership that will allow stories written by diverse young authors to be distributed to thousands of students daily on the BookNook platform.By partnering, Young Authors Publishing is gaining a new digital distribution channel that increases its reach significantly, and BookNook will increase the quality and diversity of texts in the BookNook text library.“This new partnership allows us to live deeper into our core vision of believing that all kids are story-worthy,” said Leah Hernandez, founder of Young Authors Publishing. “We want students across the country to be reflected in the books they read and to know that they too can be storytellers.”“There is a dearth of good books that reflect the diverse communities in America. One of our values as a company is ‘We are Our Community’ - where our technology and our curriculum reflect the communities in which we serve. This partnership allows us to further our reach into our communities because these stories actually reflect many of the populations we serve, and we couldn’t be more excited about the potential of distributing these books to the thousands of students who read BookNook daily.” said Michael Lombardo, Founder and CEO of BookNook.The new titles from Young Authors Publishing, [If I Were President, The Helpful Duo, A Day Inside and Never Give Up ], are written by students through an 8-week Experience Program that teaches students how to write their children’s book & the fundamentals of financial literacy. royalties from Young Authors Books go into a savings account for each young author.BookNook will digitize the books and write scaffolded and rigorous comprehension and vocabulary lessons, and then load them into their platform where they can be accessed by the thousands of students who use BookNook in school and after school each day.---About BookNookBased in Oakland, California, BookNook helps students dramatically accelerate their reading progress with a collaborative and adaptive digital platform for K-8 reading and language.About Young Authors PublishingYoung Authors Publishing is a not-for-profit children’s book publisher that exists to share the stories of children, many who live in undeserved communities. We believe that all kids are story worthy, and we make it our mission to share those stories.



