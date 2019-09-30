Seneca officially unveils its newest leading edge facility: Centre for Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship

The $100-million dollar student-focused and inclusive architectural project has changed the face of Finch Avenue East and the community of Hillcrest Village

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Centre for Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship (CITE) – a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship at the Newnham Campus – officially opened on Friday with Indigenous storytelling, tours, pitches from entrepreneurs and remarks from Shelley Carroll, Toronto City Councillor for Don Valley North.

CITE brings applied research and commercialization, specialized training, and student and business-led entrepreneurial activities under one roof. The building incorporates the latest technology to reduce its carbon footprint by limiting greenhouse gas emissions, is home to Seneca’s on-campus incubator HELIX, which is open to the public, and has state-of-the-art facilities to enhance the learning experience for students.

The high tech labs housed in the building include a Robotics Lab developed in partnership with KUKA Robotics, an industry leader in advanced manufacturing and intelligent automation, Ontario’s first Mechatronics Simulation and Demonstration Centre developed in partnership with Siemens Canada, and a Motors and Process Control Lab.

“This multifaceted, technologically advanced facility is now the welcoming point into Seneca for our students and partners,” said Ranjan Bhattacharya, Dean of Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering Technology. “CITE offers all the tools for educators, creators and researchers to utilize and develop their skills and make a positive contribution. I’m excited for all the ideas and partnerships that will develop here and ultimately benefit our students and community.”

As part of Seneca’s commitment to support the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s call for postsecondary institutions to reflect Indigenous culture and history, CITE features several Indigenous elements. These include a large terrazzo medallion called the “Circle of Indigenous Knowledge” in the foyer, which was recently named Project of the Year by an industry association. Also, an installation simulating the northern lights in the student lounge is visible from outside the building. You can take an interactive 360° virtual tour of all the Indigenous and graphic elements here.

Construction on the $100-million project, designed by Perkins and Will, began in 2016 and it was financially supported by the federal and provincial governments. Seneca received support from several groups and organizations, including the Seneca Student Federation and Aboriginal Education Council, along with the City of Toronto, Beckhoff Automation, Festo, Iris Power/ Qualitrol, Husky Injection Molding Systems, Siemens Canada, Southlake Regional Health Centre, Umbra and ventureLab.

About Seneca

Combining career and professional skills training with theoretical knowledge, Seneca’s expert faculty provide a polytechnic education to 30,000 full-time and 60,000 part-time students. With campuses in Toronto, York Region and Peterborough and education partners around the world, Seneca offers degrees, graduate certificates, diplomas and certificates in more than 300 full-time, part-time and online programs. Seneca’s credentials are renowned for their quality and respected by employers. Co-op and work placements, applied research projects, entrepreneurial opportunities and the latest technology ensure that Seneca graduates are highly skilled and ready to work.

