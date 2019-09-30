Access Land Realty Has New Website To Help People Sell Land Fast In Washington

/EIN News/ -- Post Falls, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access Land Realty, a business based in Post Falls, Idaho, has announced that they have recently launched their new website. The company provides a service which allows people in the states of Idaho and Washington to sell their land fast. They offer a solution for landowners who want to sell their land fast. The conventional way of selling land through a real estate agent takes months or even years because agents tend to give preference to selling homes or improved properties as these tend to have higher prices and therefore provide higher commissions.

Jeremy James, a spokesperson for Access Land Realty, said, “We’re excited to have launched our new website. With this, it would even be much easier for people to understand the service that we want to provide.”

He continues, “As previously announced, we buy land fast and for cash. We strive to make the sale process very easy for our clients. Our goal as a land buying company is to help you sell your land fast so that you can focus on what’s more important to you. Simply fill out our online property assessment worksheet and you will receive a written offer from us within two weeks.”

Access Land Realty is made up of real estate buyers and not real estate agents. Therefore, they buy vacant residential land as an investment. Those who are interested can simply accomplish the online property assessment form on their website.

The online form will require some basic information regarding the property. These include the state where the property is located; the county; the Assessor’s Parcel Number or APN of the property; the size of the property in acres or square feet; estimated land value; the seller’s best asking price; how long the property has been in the possession of the owner; how the property was acquired; whether the property has no liens, judgments, dues or back taxes; if there is road access to the property; whether there is access to electricity; whether the property is listed with a realtor; and any additional comments about the property.

There are four simple steps in the land buying process of Access Land Realty. The first step is taken by the company right after they have received the accomplished property assessment worksheet. They will review its value based on local sales data, county tax information, access to roads and utilities, and more. After completing the first step, the company proceeds to the second step, which is to make a fair offer to the owner via phone or email. At this point, the owner can ask any questions if there is anything not clear at that point.

If the property owner agrees to the offer, the company proceeds to step three. This is to provide the owner with a simple purchase and sales agreement that can be accomplished electronically or by courier.

After the agreement has been signed, the company sets a closing date and their team of closing attorneys and title professionals prepare the closing documents. An important advantage for the seller is that the company will take care of all the closing costs, which means that the seller gets to keep all of the money that has been offered for the land, especially when there are no commissions to pay to a real estate agent.

Jeremy James points out that after the property owner has submitted the accomplished property assessment worksheet, it will take about 10 business days for them to provide a written offer for the property. And if the owner agrees to the offer, the closing process will usually take around 4 to 6 weeks. This is in contrast to the months or even years it would take to sell the property through the conventional process of having the property sold by a real estate agent.

Those who have questions or would like to know more about the service offered by Access Land Realty, can contact them through their new website, by phone or by email, or they can find Access Land Realty on Facebook.

Access Land Realty



Access Land Realty

Jeremy James

(877) 369-2494

info@accessland.realty

784 S. Clearwater Loop Suite 5115

Post Falls, ID 83854

Jeremy James



