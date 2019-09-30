Worldwide Event October 10th – 15th Offers Free Online Access to Award Winning Documentary “The Need To Grow”, Taking You Inside Our Industrial Food System

Canadian entrepreneur Tanner Stewart, with passion for organic, sustainable farming, executive produces documentary film with Rosario Dawson

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serial entrepreneur Tanner Stewart announced the global event offering free, online access to the award-winning documentary, “The Need To Grow” October 10th – October 15th, 2019. The film was Executive Produced by Stewart in partnership with Rosario Dawson and offers a message of solutions, hope and possibility.



An impassioned believer that the quality of our agriculture will dictate the quality of our nutrition and natural medicines, Stewart has long been an advocate for, and entrepreneur in, Canadian’s vertical farming and aquaponics industry. Today Stewart is the Founder and CEO of Stewart Farms, a Canadian company building a state-of-the-art, indoor aquaponics facility to grow organic, sustainable cannabis. As the only Canadian directly linked to the film, Stewart urges all his fellow Canadians to take part in the movie’s free online Premiere.

“As a Canadian, I am so excited to share ‘The Need To Grow’ with the world and I hope that every Canadian takes the time to learn from this profoundly important film,” said Executive Producer Tanner Stewart. He added, “It’s the environmental film the world has been waiting for. With the planet on the brink of ecological disaster, and chronic disease rates skyrocketing, this is a story of about real-world solutions.”

Narrated by Rosario Dawson (Marvel’s The Defenders), “The Need To Grow” delivers an epic story of solutions and the incredible challenges faced by those implementing change. The film will force viewers to think differently about the food they eat and the system from which their food comes. This documentary is about enlightening us all as consumers to the resilience and brilliance of those fighting to change the global food system.

“We are sharing this movie for free with the entire world because it is not about profits – it’s about feeding the world and protecting our future,” said Stewart. “This is a story about passion, resilience, courage and what it means to never let the fear of failure get in your way.”

The rare opportunity to change the conversation around the global food system is the reason this film is being shared for free to viewers around the world October 10th – 15th in partnership with Food Revolution Network. Sign up now for the upcoming premier here: www.TheNeedToGROW.com

Media Contact:

Western Canada

Brad Stables, Communications Lead, CIPR Communications

E: brad@ciprcommunications.com

M: (403) 993-7016

Eastern Canada

Heather MacLean, Senior Consultant, CC Goodwin Consulting

E: heather@ccgoodwin.ca

M: (506) 608-5629

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04bc9451-b13f-4e55-997a-2ac106fd260c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa6dcfc3-d522-4e05-984c-fc1158832ce3

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18720ed6-4770-48a1-b6af-879c356c9cff

The Need To Grow "The Need To GROW" offers an intimate look into the hearts of activists and innovators in the food movement: an 8-year-old girl challenges the ethics of a beloved organization; a renegade farmer struggles to keep his land as he revolutionizes resource efficient agriculture; and an accomplished visionary inventor faces catastrophe in the midst of developing a game-changing technology. The Need To Grow "The Need To GROW" offers an intimate look into the hearts of activists and innovators in the food movement: an 8-year-old girl challenges the ethics of a beloved organization; a renegade farmer struggles to keep his land as he revolutionizes resource efficient agriculture; and an accomplished visionary inventor faces catastrophe in the midst of developing a game-changing technology.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.