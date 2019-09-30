Nail Perfection & Spa Brings Home Tenth Consecutive Talk Award for Outstanding Customer Satisfaction

Nail Perfection & Spa Earns 10th Talk Award.

ROELAND PARK, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nail Perfection & Spa has made a name for itself by always focusing on customers and providing them an outstanding experience every time. For its efforts, the salon recently earned its tenth consecutive Talk Award for Customer Satisfaction Winners of the Talk Awards are based on The Stirling Center for Excellence’s independent, proprietary research and evaluation system, which identifies businesses with a track record of excellent customer service and satisfaction. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those with a 4- or 5-star rating receive The Talk Award.Nail Perfection & Spa has served the residents of Roeland Park and the surrounding area since 1995 with nail services, massages, facials and other skin treatments. When the local mall where the salon was housed closed in 2006, the salon took the opportunity to invest in the community and remodeled an old gas station, expanding its capacity and adding day spa services to the growing business. In November 2018, the salon expanded yet again, creating a new space for its spa services and adding lash extensions to its already extensive list of services.Nail Perfection & Spa is more than a nail salon and day spa. It’s a refuge that will restore peace of mind and balance of body and spirit with its serene and relaxing environment that cares for the whole person. “When you’re feeling tense, we are here to provide a revitalizing spa-cation from the hustle and bustle of everyday life,” says Owner Kim Tang.One of the largest pedicure spas in the Kansas City area, Nail Perfection & Spa has 21 pedicure chairs as well as 33 manicure stations and offers the most current services. “We carry an extensive collection of the newest colors and the latest in gel and dip powder polishes,” says Tang. “Our nail technicians are absolute artists in their field and offer a variety of seasonal, sport and sophisticated designs. Follow our Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/nailperfection.spa/ ) to see their newest creations.”“Excellent customer service is our main priority,” says Manager Mike Maniquis. “From the moment you walk in the door, throughout the service that we provide and until you leave, our staff is dedicated to making your time with us enjoyable. Our quality of work is second to none. We realize that clients have many choices when it comes to nail and beauty services, and that's why we strive to create a warm, friendly environment and always put forth our best effort.”“We are a family-owned business that embraces our employees and clients as members of our extended family,” says Salon Coordinator Andrew Bui. “Many of our clients have been with us since the inception of our business, and watching them grow throughout their life through special occasions is something we cherish whole heartedly.”“I have been going here for years, since they were located in Mission Mall,”says client Ashley H. “Never once have I had a bad experience with my services nor customer service. Everyone here is friendly and upbeat. The owners are very personable people…. They always are so helpful and on top of everything around here. Trust me, I have tried other nail salons for convenience and no matter what, I find myself back here for the overall quality.”“I love this place,” says client Libby R. “Tony is the best. They are so nice and professional and my girlfriends and I love going together. They cater to our needs, and we always have such fun being there and being together. I highly recommend this group, especially Tony!”In addition to 10 consecutive Talk Awards for outstanding customer satisfaction, Nail Perfection & Spa was awarded “The Best Nail Salon” by The Pitch in 2018.“The biggest factors that contribute to our success are our consistency in quality and service, and our dedication to our clients,” says Tang. “We realize that without our clients, we would not have the honor of winning the Talk Award, and we are so grateful to be able to continue to bring smiles to our customers’ faces and deliver award-winning service every day.”Nail Perfection & Spa is located at 5110 Johnson Drive. For more information, call 913-722-0799 or go online to www.nailperfection-spa.com . Visit the company’s Talk Award Page at https://www.thetalkawards.com/award/nail-perfection-and-spa About The Talk AwardsThe Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com



