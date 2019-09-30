OUTtv launches the first LGBTQ+ channel on the Apple TV app

Distribution channels:

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- OUTtv, the world’s first and only premium LGBTQ+ television network, today announced it is now available on Apple TV channels across Canada. Now customers can subscribe directly to OUTtv on the Apple TV app for $3.99 per month. Subscribers to the OUTtv channel will have access to thousands of hours of popular LGBTQ+ focused content, including Emmy Award-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, Hey Qween, Naked Attraction and the exclusive upcoming comedy specials from RuPaul’s Drag Race Alumni Trixie Mattel, Katya, Alaska Thunderf*ck and Bob the Drag Queen.OUTtv were named as Canada’s 2018 Broadcaster of the Year by Playback Magazine, and in the last year have seen a 158% increase in subscriptions for their streaming service.“We are thrilled to be among the first channels to be available on the Apple TV app in Canada,” said Brad Danks, CEO of OUTtv. “This launch will help us with our goal of bringing more queer content to new audiences both in Canada and eventually around the world.”The Apple TV app brings together the different ways to discover and watch shows, movies and more in one app, and is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, all 2019 Samsung smart TVs and select 2018 models. Apple TV channels on the Apple TV app allow customers to subscribe to only the services they want, directly in the app, with just their Apple ID. All shows and movies available through Apple TV channels play directly in the Apple TV app, on demand and ad-free, across all supported devices. Apple TV channels subscribers can watch and download shows and movies both online and offline, and through Family Sharing, can share a subscription with up to five family members.To access OUTtv on the Apple TV app directly on iPhone or iPad, please visit http://apple.co/-OUTtv.* *iOS 12.3 or later is required.About OUTtvOUTtv is Canada's national LGBTQ+ television network and offers compelling mix of drama, comedy, talk and award-winning movies. Their original programming includes The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, The Whole Package, Sex & Violence, Never Apart TV, Don't Quit Your Gay Job and the original documentary strand OutSpoken. OUTtv is a license holder for the Canadian broadcasts of RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, House of Drag, Naked Attraction, Undressed and the highly anticipated Drag Race Canada. OUTtvGo is OUTtv's streaming platform where subscribers can stream their favourite series and movies and discover new content exclusive to the service. OUTtvGo is available for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV, Android devices, Roku and on web browsers. OUTtv is also available in Canada on Apple TV channels and as an Amazon Prime Video Channel. OUTtv also operates internationally with a growing presence in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the United States and other territories. To learn more about OUTtv, visit outtv.ca.



