O2.Capital Announces New President in Wake of Hyper Growth and Acquisitions

Scottsdale, Arizona, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2.Capital and Founding Partner, Peter Anadranistakis, announced today that Todd Altomare, current Managing Partner at O2.Capital, will be taking on the new role as President. Current President of O2.Capital, Anadranistakis, will be transitioning to the Chairman. “Todd brings three decades of investment management experience along with a drive and enthusiasm that is unmatched. Todd has been an outstanding addition to the O2.Capital team and I could not be more pleased to appoint him President” said Anadranistakis.

As President, Altomare will be overseeing all areas of O2.Capital’s investment management activities including Real Estate investment in apartment communities, hospitality and technology. Technology advancements will include the integration of Distributed Ledger technology as part of its investor platform to increase transparency and increase the efficiency of the private investment experience.

Todd Altomare began his 27 year career in the investment management space at Fidelity Investments followed by 8 years at The Vanguard Group. Most recently, Altomare had strategic management oversight of a large portfolio of over $16 Billion in assets for 150 client groups at The Vanguard Group when he made his transition into the private investment space.

Altomare said “I am honored to be chosen as President of O2.Capital. I am very excited about the opportunities to build upon the current infrastructure and to grow revenue and shareholder value. Through supporting and developing great employees and partners, maintaining exceptional client relationships, making key acquisitions and building a large stabilized and cash flowing portfolio of apartment communities, O2.Capital is in an exceptional position for significant growth.”

Todd has been a managing partner with O2.Capital since April 2019 and under his leadership and guidance, O2.Capital has experienced hyper growth in real estate and technology innovation while attracting best in class people and utilizing best practices.

Anadranistakis said of the transition, “Since Todd has started with us, we have seen a drive and enthusiasm that radiates throughout our offices and into his sphere of influence. I knew Todd had the experience and expertise in investment management through the many years he spent in the space, however, his dedication to the O2.Capital mission and vision has been crucial to our growth.”

About O2.Capital:

O2.Capital is a vetted investment management platform focused on real-estate, technology and hospitality and concentrated on key acquisitions to grow revenue, income, assets under management and shareholder value. O2.Capital prides itself on its vertically integrated capabilities throughout the entire transactional process and asset management through sourcing deals, underwriting, capital raise, asset and property management and integrated, communicative investor relations.

Contact:

For more information please contact Gabriel Gasca, gabe@O2.Capital and (415) 830-7015. This press release is not an offer to purchase or solicitation to sell securities or any other financial instrument of any kind.



