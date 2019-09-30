From “The People’s Choice” Award in Interior Design to Gaming and Gardening, Northwesterners Can See All the Latest for the Home at Seattle Home Show 2

/EIN News/ -- Presented by Kitchen Plus

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From gaming to gardening, home improvement ideas to top trends in interior design, Northwesterners can see all the latest for the home when Seattle Home Show 2, the fall version of the oldest and largest consumer home show in the nation, opens its doors October 12 and 13 at CenturyLink Field Event Center.

Everything from the latest products and services for the exterior and interior of the home, to home improvement seminars, free art and antiques appraisals, cooking demos and more will be under one roof when this annual housing extravaganza celebrates its 21st annual run.

“Whether you are a homeowner or renter, live in a house, condo or apartment, there are a host of ideas, products and fun activities for you at Seattle Home Show 2,” said Mike Kalian, executive director of the Seattle Home Show. “From the latest in landscaping to the shopping for the latest products for the home, Seattle Home Show 2 has it all for you in a single, one-stop shopping fun-filled atmosphere.”

Brand-new to Seattle Home Show 2 is “The People’s Choice” award for the best in interior design, where the public has the chance to see and vote for their favorite design created by the Northern Pacific Chapter of the International Interior Design Association (IIDA) community. More than 70 entries representing the best in both residential and commercial interior design by interior designers from Washington, Idaho, Alaska, Alberta and British Columbia will be in the People’s Choice display. The winner will be revealed October 21 as part of the IIDA’s annual awards competition at McCaw Hall.

Also new to Seattle Home Show 2 is LanFest, a two-day “Bring Your Own Computer” (BYOC) gaming event for gamers of all ages to raise money for charity. Computer enthusiasts of all ages will bring their personal computers and connect with other gamers to compete in different tournaments, both competitive and casual, beginning at 9am on Saturday morning and ending at 6pm on Sunday.

Other highlights at this year’s show include:

Outdoor Living Area with Wine and Beer Garden, created by Malone’s Landscaping, featuring the latest in outdoor living and landscaping with a fall focus. Included are a modern patio cover, outdoor porcelain tile, both a fire and water feature, as well as wine and beer garden with live music.

Free art and antiques appraisals by star appraiser Dr. Lori of History Channel's “The Curse of Oak Island,” Discovery Channel's “Auction Kings “and FOX Business Network's “Strange Inheritance” (Saturday October 12 at 11 am, 2 pm and 5 pm; Sunday October 13 at 11 am and 2 pm). One item per show time but show visitors can attend multiple shows with additional items

Cooking demos by well-known local chefs

Daily “Meet the Experts” seminars on both interior and exterior home improvement, brought to you by Innovative Kitchen & Bath

A one-year subscription to Better Homes & Gardens Magazine with a ticket purchase

Parking

Plenty of parking will be available at CenturyLink Field Event Center Parking Garage and T-Mobile Park Parking Garage. Vehicles with four or more occupants can take advantage of “Four or More Park Free™” in designated lots, courtesy of RSVP. Park for $5.00 with E-ticket purchase.

About Seattle Home Show 2

Seattle Home Show 2 takes place Saturday, October 12 and Sunday, October 13. Hours are Saturday 10 AM – 8 PM and Sunday 10 AM – 6 PM. Admission is $13.00 Adults, $9.00 Seniors (60+) and Military, $3.00 Juniors (7-15), under 7 free. E-tickets are available for purchase online at www.SeattleHomeShow.com and E-ticket purchasers receive $5 parking for Seattle Home Show at CenturyLink Field Parking Garage and T-Mobile Park Parking Garage. E-tickets are brought to you by BECU and Aqua Quip. “Too much to see, come back for free.™” Show visitors can register to return a second day for free. ID required.

Seattle Home Show 2 is sponsored by the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties and The Seattle Times. Toyota Official Show Vehicle.

Media contact: Belinda Young, 206-932-3145, byoung@bypr.com



