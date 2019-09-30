CV Sciences Applauds House Passage of the SAFE Banking Act of 2019

/EIN News/ -- The SAFE Banking Act Provides the Cannabis Industry Access to Banking and Financial Services



SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, announces its full support of the House of Representatives’ passage of the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, a key measure that would enable banks to serve cannabis-related businesses in legal medical and adult-use U.S. states. It is anticipated that the Senate will consider and vote on the bill later this year.

The SAFE Banking Act passed the House on Wednesday, September 25th by a vote of 321 to 103, becoming the first standalone marijuana reform bill to ever clear a chamber of Congress.

“This is a significant step for the evolution and advancement of the legal cannabis industry,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “We applaud the House for approving this bipartisan solution that will lead to a safer, more efficient, compliant and legitimized industry. We are hopeful that the Senate will pass the SAFE Act which we believe will benefit the industry and consumers.”

The SAFE Act is supported by banking industry groups such as the American Bankers Association, the Credit Union National Association and the Independent Community Bankers of America. In May 2019, the National Association of Attorneys General announced its public support for the SAFE Act in a letter to congressional leaders , stating, “An effective safe harbor would bring billions of dollars into the banking sector, enabling law enforcement; federal, state and local tax agencies; and cannabis regulators in 33 states and several territories to more effectively monitor cannabis businesses and their transactions.”

Dowling added, “CV Sciences is fully committed to regulatory compliance and supports the SAFE Act’s goals of increased regulatory oversight to move our industry forward.”

