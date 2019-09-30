Sixth Annual USI Gives Back Campaign Impacts Over 800,000 Lives Through More Than 24,000 Hours of Community Service in August

Annual Community Investment Campaign Underscores USI’s Commitment to Local Communities

/EIN News/ -- VALHALLA, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in insurance brokerage and risk management, today announced the impact of its sixth annual USI Gives Back campaign, an award-winning social responsibility program. Throughout August, team members from more than 150 USI offices participated in over 325 local community service events across the U.S. and Europe. The cumulative impact of these events touched more than 800,000 lives, totaling over 24,000 hours of volunteerism.



“USI is privileged to have passionate and caring team members who work together to solve problems both in the marketplace and in our local communities,” said Kim Van Orman, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for USI. “Our annual, month-long USI Gives Back campaign is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the local communities that have been so instrumental to our success. Since the program’s inception in August of 2014, more than 7,000 USI team members have come together as ONE to improve nearly two million lives. The impact of this program is truly inspiring.”



For additional information on USI Gives Back, visit www.usi.com.



About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 7,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

###

Attachment

Timothy Denton USI Insurance Services 914-747-6339 timothy.denton@usi.com



