Ageless Authors Releases New Senior Writing Collection, Offer 2 for 1 Book Sale

DANG, I Wish I Hadn't Done That is the collection of award-winning stories and poems from the 2018 Ageless Authors Writing Contest.

A new anthology of winning entries from the 2018 Ageless Authors Writing Contest is available, along with a 2 For 1 Book Offer, at agelessauthors.com/bookstore.

The competition in our latest contest was fierce.” — Executive Director Larry Upshaw

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DANG, I Wish I Hadn’t Done That, a new anthology of award-winning entries from the Ageless Authors Writing Contest, is now available exclusively through the group’s website at agelessauthors.com/bookstore.

Purchase the new book ($15.95 retail) and receive a free copy of Ageless Authors Anthology, the group’s first book, while they last.

Ageless Authors is an international group that encourages senior writers age 65 and older by conducting writing contests, publishing the outstanding entries and helping seniors publish their own books. The new book is a collection of 34 stories and poetry by senior writers age 65 and older from the 2018 writing contest. Readers are treated to a wide-ranging array of works from highly experienced professional writers as well as those who forged careers in education, law, medicine, sales and many other types of jobs before returning to the craft in retirement.

“We are so proud to have received more than 350 submissions from senior writers throughout the English-speaking world,” says Larry Upshaw, Executive Director of Ageless Authors. “The competition in our latest contest was fierce.”

A cadre of outstanding judges awarded cash prizes, honorable mentions and a new “recognized” level. Works in all three were selected for the anthology. They included the powerful coming-of-age tale Moon of the Popping Trees by journalist Hugh Gardner, who has bylines in Esquire, Harper’s, Rolling Stone and Playboy. Gardner, who lives outside Denver, Colorado, also won the Bivona Prize for the best overall effort in the entire contest.

Geoffrey Graves of Laguna Beach, California, who formerly worked in advertising and television, penned The Klutzwit Gene, an ode to family quirkiness. Leah Rae Lake of Austin, Texas, a writer and crafts guru, entered Refugee, her stunning portrait of a woman preparing her escape from an invading army. Entries came from throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as many other countries.



The next Ageless Authors Writing Contest is scheduled to begin this fall. For more information, visit the group’s website at agelessauthors.com or email info@agelessauthors.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.