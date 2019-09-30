Electric Vehicle Market Expected to Reach 27 million units by 2030, at a CAGR of 21.1%

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electric Vehicle Market is projected to reach 27 million units by 2030 from an estimated 3 million units in 2019, at a CAGR of 21.1%.



The electric vehicle market has witnessed rapid evolution with ongoing developments in the automotive sector. Favorable government policies & support in terms of subsidies & grants, tax rebates, and other non-financial benefits in the form of carpool lane access and new car registration (specifically in China where ICE vehicle registration are banned in some urban areas) is one of the primary factors driving the growth of the market.

The global electric vehicle market is dominated by major players such as Tesla (US), BYD (China), BMW (Germany), Volkswagen (Germany), and Nissan (Japan).

FCEV segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

FCEVs have better fuel economy and can travel around 300-400 miles with a full fuel tank. The refueling time for fuel cell powered vehicles is about 3 to 5 minutes. This makes FCEVs an ideal option for transportation on definite or fixed routes. However, the availability of infrastructure such as hydrogen refueling stations, hydrogen production facilities, and supporting fuel cell technology is minimal worldwide due to the substantial cost of fuel cell stack and system. However, countries like Japan and South Korea are investing in the development of FCEVs.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=209371461

Increasing adoption of electric buses likely to propel the growth of commercial vehicles during the forecast period

Commercial vehicles are expected to be the fastest growing segment within the market. Increasing adoption of electric buses, particularly in China and India, has contributed to the growth of the electric commercial vehicle segment. Several countries are expected to replace their existing fuel-based bus fleet with electric buses, which will, in turn, drive the growth of commercial electric vehicles during the forecast period. Additionally, the growth of e-commerce, logistics, and shared mobility will drive the growth of commercial electric vehicles during the forecast period.

The supercharging segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

Tesla pioneered the installation of supercharging stations across the world. These super-fast charging stations can charge an EV battery in approximately 30 minutes. However, superchargers are exclusive only to Tesla EVs and do not function on other manufacturer’s models. As of January 2019, Tesla had over 1,400 supercharging stations across the world. With the mounting planned production of Tesla EVs that are set to be launched over the next few years, the supercharging segment is expected to grow in tandem.

Besides Tesla, ABB and Tritium have introduced super-fast charging technologies, 350 kW Terra HP and Veefil-PK, respectively. Additionally, JET Charge have installed super-high charging power stations in Australia. Innovations by global as well as some key regional players are expected to open new avenues for the growth of this segment over the next few years.

Request for Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=209371461

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific electric passenger car market is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing market during the forecast period. It comprises some of the fastest developing economies in the world, such as China, and India. Market experts predict EVs are likely to account for around 50% of the market share in China by 2025. The government in these countries have recognized the growth potential of electric vehicles and the advantages of using them. Increasing demand for electric vehicles in Asia Pacific is anticipated to boost infrastructure development and ensure remarkable economic growth. China is also investing heavily in the production of commercial electric vehicles with plans for export. OEMs such as BYD plan to open plants in other parts of the world to manufacture electric buses and electric trucks to meet regional demand. All these factors will drive the electric vehicle market in the Asia Pacific region.

Critical Angles:

Many companies are operating in the electric vehicle space across the globe. Do you know who the front leaders are, and what strategies have been adopted by them?

Fast-paced developments in electric vehicles such as infotainment systems, instrumental cluster, and smart charging system by leading manufacturers are expected to change the dynamics of the electric vehicle market. How will this transform the overall electric vehicle market?

The industry is focusing on long-range EVs and efficient electric buses. Which leading companies are working on passenger cars & commercial vehicles, and what organic and inorganic strategies have been adopted by them?

An analysis of your competition that includes major players in the electric vehicle charging ecosystem such as Tesla (US), BYD (China), BMW (Germany), Volkswagen (Germany), and Nissan (Japan).

A discussion on your client’s imperatives based on our existing research on the market for electric vehicles and its ecosystems.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=209371461

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall electric vehicle market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact: Mr. Shelly Singh MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA : 1-888-600-6441 sales@marketsandmarkets.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.