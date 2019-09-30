Safeware Named in Business Insurance’s Annual Best Places to Work in Insurance

The Best Places Award Recognizes Outstanding Employers in the Insurance Industry

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeware announced today that it has been named in the annual Best Places to Work in Insurance program, which recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and help their companies grow.

Safeware’s core values were developed to foster a workplace that places equal focus on customer experience and associate happiness. An important driver of that is the company’s associate led committees. In addition to social, health & wellness, and philanthropy committees, a Women’s Leadership Group and Professional Development Series were developed to provide additional resources and opportunities for associates. These programs provide associates with valuable knowledge which can be used both in and out of the workplace.

“Our company’s most important asset is its people. Culture has always been a key focus at Safeware, and being recognized in this manner reinforces our commitment to placing great emphasis on the work environment as well as the personal and professional development of each associate.” shares Safeware’s CEO Bryan Schutjer.

Safeware is a 5-time recipient of the Best Places to Work in Insurance designation and takes great pride in maintaining a positive workplace that promotes associate growth and success.

Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual sponsored content feature presented by the Custom Publishing unit of Business Insurance and Best Companies Group that lists the agents, brokers, insurance companies and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction. Harrisburg, Pa.-based Best Companies Group identifies the leading employers in the insurance industry by conducting a free two-part assessment of each company. The first part is a questionnaire completed by the employer about company policies, practices and demographics. The second part is a confidential employee survey on engagement and satisfaction.

The program divides employers into the categories of small, 25-249 employees; medium, 250-999 employees; and large, 1,000 or more employees. This year’s report features 75 companies of various sizes, from 25 employees to more than 4,000.

The ranking and profiles of the winning companies will be unveiled as a sponsored content supplement in the November issue of Business Insurance and online at BusinessInsurance.com.

About Safeware

Having pioneered the technology insurance industry in 1982, Safeware is now one of the most recognized names in product protection. Safeware’s innovative approach to insurance, extended warranty, and limited warranty solutions has propelled the company into multiple industries including education, retail, corporate technology, fitness, furniture and appliances. By allowing partners to customize coverage based on their unique needs, Safeware provides best-in-class programs allowing customers to own their products with confidence.

Learn more about Safeware online at www.safeware.com or by calling 1.800.800.1492.

Business Insurance is the authoritative news and information source for executives concerned about risk and the impact on their business. With information for risk managers, insurers, brokers and other providers of insurance products and services, Business Insurance delivers in-depth analysis on new and emerging risks, case studies of successful programs, market intelligence on trends, and guidance on how to capitalize on opportunities and overcome challenges.

In addition to a monthly print magazine, Business Insurance provides essential news via its website, BusinessInsurance.com; daily and weekly e-newsletters; and breaking news via email news alerts. To subscribe, please contact Business Insurance at info@businessinsurance.com.

Best Companies Group works with partners to establish “Best Places to Work,” “Best Companies,” and “Best Employers” programs on a national, state-wide and regional basis. Through its thorough workplace assessment using employer questionnaires and employee satisfaction surveys, Best Companies Group identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence.

Attachment

Michael Cole Safeware 614.781.1492 mcole@safeware.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.