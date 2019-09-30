Update - Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc., Wholly Subsidiary LW Americas to Present their Boatbuilder and Dealer OEM Incentive & Support Program at this Year’s IBEX Show

/EIN News/ -- Pompano Beach, FL, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: BWMG) through its wholly owned subsidiary LW Americas (LWA), a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of modern diving and onboard compressed air solutions announced they will be present at the International Boatbuilders Exhibition & Conference (IBEX) , taking place in Tampa, Florida, from October 1-3, 2019 at BOOTH 3-734.



IBEX, North America’s leading technical boatbuilding show, is a unique platform for boatbuilders, designers and dealers to find the latest core products, accessories, and techniques to address the range of challenges of the modern boat owner. LWA’s innovative solutions are ideally suited to support the boat industry by adding compressed air and diving solutions as standard OEM equipment or as a Dealer Installed option. LWA will be showcasing for the first time, an OEM incentive program to encourage builders to list the range of low-pressure and high-pressure diving and ships air solutions as standard equipment or their options list and display samples at subsequent consumer boat shows.

At this year’s IBEX, the Company will present the LWA “YachtPro™ Essential” package, the optimal high-pressure air and Nitrox compatible compressor for refilling SCUBA tanks, SBCA bottles, and providing air for general low-pressure air service applications onboard. The YachtPro™ Essential is fully automated, VFD integrated (soft start), includes multiple fill whips and is optimized specifically to meet the demanding conditions and rules unique to boat building and yacht diving.

LWA has developed a comprehensive engineering package, inclusive of plan drawings, electrical load guidance, installation assistance, operational training and digital marketing support to reduce the boatbuilders’ obstacles to integration. For several decades, individual boat owners have called on Brownie’s affiliates to add diving and compressed air solutions to their boats after delivery from the dealer. LWA’s mission is to standardize the offering at the B2B level and capture the scale of the market by carrying on Brownie’s mission of “Diving Made Easy.”

Tom Furbish, Vice President for LW Americas, a subsidiary of Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. stated, “We are extremely excited to showcase our new technology to the marine industry at IBEX. We can tailor systems to integrate diving into boats of almost any size. This takes a tremendous burden off the engineering department of the boat builder. They can just let us know what the consumer wants, and we show them how to make it happen. And new for this season, we’re introducing a program specifically for the OEM boat builders and resellers that can increase their profit margin by offering our products. We are the premier dive system manufacturer available to support the marine industry by offering both low-pressure and high pressure breathing air systems. We look forward to showing our new technology to our existing customers and meeting many new ones.”

About Brownie’s Marine Group

Brownie’s Marine Group, Inc. is the parent company to a family of innovative brands with a unique concentration in the boating and recreational diving industry. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, tests, manufactures, and distributes recreational hookah diving, yacht-based scuba air compressors and nitrox generation systems, and scuba and water safety products in the United States and internationally. The Company has three subsidiaries including Trebor Industries, Inc., founded in 1981 and d/b/a as “Brownie’s Third Lung,” BLU3, Inc., and Brownie’s High-Pressure Compressor Services, Inc. d/b/a. LW Americas. The Company is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida and employs 20 full-time staff. For more information, visit: BrowniesMarineGroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. Stockholders and potential investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this report are reasonable, we cannot assure stockholders and potential investors that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to the development, production and marketability of our development stage NEMO product. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, a change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, or otherwise. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and on Form 10-Q for quarter ended March 31, 2019 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and our other periodic and quarterly filings with the SEC.

