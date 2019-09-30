Terence Di Benigno joins Unissant as Senior Vice President, Business Development

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unissant continues to extend its reach with the addition of senior business executive Terence Di Benigno as Senior Vice President, Business Development. Having extensive experience with technology start-ups and venture-backed firms, Terence will be focused on developing and expanding relationships within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).



“Terence is a great asset to our growth team,” says Unissant President Ken Bonner. “His experience working with DHS makes him a perfect fit for us.”

Before joining Unissant, Mr. Di Benigno was Vice President, Federal Civilian Business Development with MAXIMUS, Inc., where he developed the Federal Civilian Business Development Team. A driven leader with a proven track record of success in developing new business requiring complex technology solutions, Terence participates in a several professional organizations including the American Council for Technology – Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) and the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC). He holds a Master of Business Administration from George Washington University.

About Unissant Inc.

Unissant is an advanced data analytics and business transformation services provider with expertise in healthcare and health IT, finance, national security, and energy. The company delivers innovative solutions to assist government agencies and private sector businesses in tackling their biggest challenges. Founded in 2006, Unissant is a prime contractor on various government vehicles such as CIO-SP3, GSA PSS, GSA Health IT SIN, and GSA 8(a) STARS II and is a CMMI Level 3, ISO 9001 & 27001 certified company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia with a satellite office in San Antonio, Texas. In March 2017, Unissant received the Government Project of the Year award by Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum (SECAF).

Contact Information:

John Meagher

+ 1 703-889-8500 x135

jmeagher@unissant.com



