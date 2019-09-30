Green Stream Holdings Inc. (GSFI) Files An Offering Statement On Form 1-A With The Securities And Exchange Commission (“SEC”) To Launch A Regulation A Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC: GSFI) a holding company of Green Stream Finance, Inc., a company that focuses on currently unmet markets in the solar energy space through its innovative proprietary solar product offerings, financed for customers via its public and private partnerships, today announced that it has filed an Offering Statement on Form 1-A with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to launch a Regulation A, Tier 1 public offering to offer up to $10,000,000 of common stock (the “ Stock”) at a price of $0.75 per share.

The Company is offering up to 13,333,333 shares of its common stock, $.001 par value, for $0.75 per share, for gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000.00, before deduction of offering expenses, assuming all shares are sold. The minimum investment established for each investor is $10,000.00, unless such minimum is waived by the Company in its sole discretion, which may be done on a case-by-case basis. The filing can be found at: https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?action=getcompany&filenum=024-11086&owner=exclude&count=40

According to the SEC ( https://www.sec.gov/smallbusiness/exemptofferings/rega ) Regulation A is an exemption from registration for public offerings. Regulation A has two offering tiers: Tier 1, for offerings of up to $20 million in a 12-month period; and Tier 2, for offerings of up to $50 million in a 12-month period. The Company will be utilizing a Tier 1 offering.

President of Green Stream, Ms. Madeline Cammarata, commented: “This filing is a major first step in becoming current in its filings and financials and for preparing the company to finance its expansion plans which we hope will generate value for the shareholders.”

Legal Disclaimer

No money or consideration is being solicited by the information in this press release or any other communication and, if sent, money will not be accepted and will be promptly returned. No offer by a potential investor to buy our securities can be accepted and, if made, any such offer can be withdrawn before qualification of this offering by the SEC. A potential investor’s indication of interest does not create a commitment to purchase the securities we are offering. Any such indication of interest may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance is given and all other requirements to accept an investment from a potential investor are met after the offering qualification date.

The offering, after qualification by the SEC, will be made only by means of the Offering Circular. Any information in this press release or any other communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification for sale as provided in Regulation A in any such state or jurisdiction.

The Stock may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, before the Form 1-A offering statement is qualified and approved by the SEC. This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor may there be any sales of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the laws of any such state.

The preliminary offering circular can be found at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1437476/000121390019019204/f1a2019_greenstreamholdings.htm

For more company information please visit https://www.greenstreamholdingsinc.com

Please direct any investor or press enquiries regarding any of our solar current and planned solar projects throughout the nation to info@greenstreamfinance.com

On another note please visit Green Stream Holdings Inc.'s newest website regarding the Company’s solar construction projects at: www.greenrainsolar.com

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses, constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Anthony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact/Address

Green Stream Finance Inc. & Green Rain Solar, LLC

16620 Marquez Avenue

Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Phone: 310-230-0240

For All Inquiries Contact:

info@greenstreamfinance.com



