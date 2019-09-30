XpresSpa Opens Two Spas in Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

Inaugural Franchise Spa and Company Spa Now Operating in the Main Terminal

The franchise-operated spa marks XpresSpa’s first franchise location and was opened in partnership with Mr. Kevin Stutz, an experienced franchise operator in the health and wellness industry. Mr. Stutz is the Master Franchisee for The Joint Corp., managing five Austin locations while assisting other franchisees to enter the chiropractic business in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO, stated, “We are so pleased to have opened two spas in Austin, including our first franchise location, as these spas reflect our broader strategy to selectively expand the reach of the XpresSpa brand through a strategic approach to development. Kevin has already built an impressive franchise business with The Joint Chiropractic and his XpresSpa franchise location reflects a natural extension of his commitment to superior customer service in the health and wellness space.”

Mr. Satzman concluded, “While our growth focus for company-operated spas will remain weighted towards further penetration of existing, larger airports such as Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Las Vegas, we believe there are also significant opportunities for franchisees interested in developing spas elsewhere. We are therefore looking for additional partners that seek to grow with XpresSpa.”

Mr. Kevin Stutz added, “Serving patients who are seeking all-natural pain relief is my passion and the moment I saw XpresSpa’s proven business model I knew that bringing XpresSpa and The Joint Chiropractic together under one umbrella provides great health and wellness services to the flying passengers in Austin.”

XpresSpa’s partnership with Mr. Stutz reflects its desire to work with dynamic, like-minded operators seeking exposure to the rapidly growing health and wellness industry and who share the brand’s vision of providing premium spa services to customers on-the-go. The Company had previously launched the XpresSpa franchising program in order to build upon its years of health and wellness expertise within the fast-paced airport environment. The program is designed to leverage XpresSpa’s international brand and more efficiently capture the growth opportunity to expand its spa footprint into a much wider selection of markets.

XpresSpa is seeking qualified franchisees to join its brand, and currently offers opportunities across the United States. For more information, potential franchisees should email franchising@xpresspa.com.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related products, with 53 locations in 24 airports globally. XpresSpa offers services that are tailored specifically to the busy travel customer. XpresSpa is committed to providing exceptional customer experiences with its innovative premium spa services, as well as exclusive luxury travel products and accessories. XpresSpa serves almost one million customers per year at its locations in the United States, Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com

