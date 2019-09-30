Global Filter Integrity Testing Market is Expected to Reach USD 86.15 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Filter Integrity Testing Market by Test Type (Diffusion Test, Water Flow Integrity Test, Bubble Point Test), Filter Type, Filter Integrity Test Mechanism, Applications (Biotech & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Microelectronics, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising R&D expenditure in the biopharmaceutical industry and growing purity requirements in the end-user market are the major trends for the demand of the market. The global filter integrity testing market is expected to grow from USD 61.21 billion in 2017 to USD 86.15 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.88% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

The filter integrity testing is used for detecting any possible changes in filter element properties in filtration process. The requirement for continued performance of the filter elements has become critical process parameter that must be controlled. For this, the filter integrity testing process is used to check the filter element properties. Filter integrity testing uses destructive test methods for determining the tolerances. According to the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of American health authority, manufacturers are beholden to test the filter for integrity before and after the production cycle. Filter integrity test has helped to find that filter is fully functional and no unwanted components are passed through it.

Rising R&D expenditure, growing in the biopharmaceutical industry, and growing purity requirements in the end-user market are the key driving factors for the filter integrity testing market. The cost of testing may limit the growth of filter integrity testing market. However, increasing opportunities in emerging markets and manufacturing and use of advanced filters is expected to boost the filter integrity testing market over the forecast period.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT AT https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/375964/request-sample

Key players operating in the filter integrity testing market are Danaher Corporation, Merck, Millipore, Sartorius AG, Parker Hannifin Corp, PALL, Donaldson Company, Pentair, 3M, Meissner Filtration, Neuronbc, Bodehengxin, Sh-Surway, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mdi Membrane Technologies, Eaton Corporation PLC, and Meissner Filtration Products. The Danaher Corporation, Merck, Sartorius, Thermo Fisher, and Meissner Filtration Products are the top leading players of the global filter integrity testing market. In order to enhance their market positions the key players active in the market are increasingly adoption strategies such as collaboration, partnership, agreements, merger, product launches, and expansion.

For instance, in 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired Becton Dickinson Company’s Advanced Bioprocessing business. This acquisition expanded company’s product portfolio of life sciences solutions.

Diffusion test segment held the highest market share of 37.04% in 2017.

Test type segment covers diffusion test, water flow integrity test, and bubble point test. Diffusion test segment dominated the global filter testing market and held the highest market share of 37.04% in 2017. This is attributable to high sensitivity, high margin of safety, and complete filter system testing offered by the diffusion testing. This test needs to be moistened with a liquid in which gas molecules diffuse through the water-filled pores.

Automated segment valued around USD 32.53 billion in 2017.

Filter integrity test mechanism is segmented into automated and manual. Automated segment dominated the global filter integrity testing market and valued around USD 32.53 billion in 2017 owing to less risk of human errors as data is not manually entered into the integrity test instrument. In addition, filter is tested in-line without need to initiate the test manually and the results are automatically transferred to data storage module. Automated integrity test are very sensitive to temperature changes and has major impact on test results.

Browse full report with TOC at https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-filter-integrity-testing-market-by-test-type-375964.html

Biotech & pharmaceutical segment is expected to hold the largest share of 38.42% during the forecast period.

Applications segment is categorized into biotech & pharmaceutical, food & beverages, microelectronics, and others. Biotech & pharmaceutical segment dominated the global filter integrity testing market and is expected to hold the largest market share of 38.42% during the forecast period owing to increasing growth of biopharmaceutical and biologics industry. Furthermore, stringent government guidelines are supplementing the growth of industry size of the biotech & pharmaceutical segment.

Filter type segment is divided into liquid filter integrity test and air filter integrity test. Air filter integrity test uses filter integrity test method to guarantee the sterility of critical parameters. It is used in pharmaceutical and biotechnological production applications.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Filter Integrity Testing Market



North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region held the largest market share of approximately 36.43% in 2017 where as the Europe region held the second dominant position in the global filter integrity testing market. Increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and implementation of drug safety in U.S., presence of major players, and rapid technological advancements are factors that led to the growth of filter integrity testing market in North America region. Europe is liable to grow as second fastest growing region due to the increasing adoption of pre-use integrity testing of sterilizing filters and filter integrity testing in the pharmaceutical sector is creating opportunity for the growth of the filter integrity testing market.

About the report:

The global filter integrity testing market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion) volume (‘000 Units), consumption (‘000 Units), imports (‘000 Units) and exports (‘000 Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

For Instant Purchase: https://www.fiormarkets.com/checkout.html?reportid=375964&type=single

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client requirements. For further queries, you can contact us on sales@fiormarkets.com or +1-201-465-4211. Our executives will be pleased to understand your requirements and offer you the best-suited reports.

About Fior Markets

Fior Markets is a futuristic market intelligence company, helping customers flourish their business strategies and make better decisions using actionable intelligence. With transparent information pool, we meet clients’ objectives, commitments on high standard and targeting possible prospects for SWOT analysis and market research reports. Fior Markets deploys a wide range of regional and global market intelligence research reports including industries like technology, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, food and beverages, chemicals, media, materials and many others. Our Strategic Intelligence capabilities are purposely planned to boost your business extension and elucidate the vigor of diverse industry. We hold distinguished units of highly expert analysts and consultants according to their respective domains. The global market research reports we provide involve both qualitative and quantitative analysis of current market scenario as per the geographical regions segregated and comprehensive performance in different regions with global approach. In addition, our syndicated research reports offer a packaged guide to keep companies abreast of the upcoming major restyle in their domains. Fior Markets facilitates clients with research analysis that are customized to their exact requirements, specifications and challenges, whether it is comprehensive desk research, survey work, composition of multiple methods, in-detailed interviewing or competitive intelligence. Our research experts are experienced in matching the exact personnel and methodology to your business need.

Contact Us

Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com















Related Reports

Global Arterial Stents Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-arterial-stents-market-by-type-bare-metal-stents-362196.html



Global Artificial Tendons and Ligaments Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-artificial-tendons-and-ligaments-market-by-application-362197.html



Global Angiography Equipment Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-angiography-equipment-market-by-product-angiography-systems-362198.html



Global Active Implantable Medical Devices Market - https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/global-active-implantable-medical-devices-market-by-product-362199.html



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.