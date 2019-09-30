Sleep Apnea Devices Market Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% to reach $7.5 billion by 2024

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth in the Sleep Apnea Devices Market can be attributed to factors such as a large pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients, growing awareness about the ill effects of untreated sleep apnea, growing usage of oral appliances, technological advancements in sleep apnea devices, influx of venture capital funding, and the increasing number of companies venturing into sleep apnea and oral appliances markets. Also, there are growth opportunities for the market due to the increasing demand for home healthcare and increasing focus on telemedicine and mHealth (mobile Health).



What the Market Looks Like?



Predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period, the global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is estimated to reach USD 7.5 billion by the end of 2024. In 2018, North America held the largest market share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.



On the basis of type, the Sleep Apnea Devices Market has been segmented into therapeutic devices and diagnostic devices. The therapeutic devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period and is projected to register the highest CAGR. Some of the factors contributing to this growth are the increasing pool of undiagnosed sleep apnea patients and the improving reimbursement scenario for these devices across the globe. Also, there is a rising shift towards the usage of oral appliances owing to the high rate of non- compliance with PAP devices.

On the basis of end user, the Sleep Apnea Devices Market has been segmented into sleep laboratories & hospitals and home care settings/individuals. The sleep laboratories & hospitals segment commanded the largest share of the market in 2018. On the other hand, home care settings/individuals end-user segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing preference for home sleep testing by both patients and insurance companies, coupled with the favorable reimbursement scenario for home sleep testing.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=719

What Drives the Market?



The growth of the global market for Sleep Apnea Devices is primarily influenced by the following factors:



Large Pool of Undiagnosed Sleep Apnea Patients

Growing Awareness About the Ill Effects of Untreated Sleep Apnea

Growing Usage of Oral Appliances

Technological Advancements in Sleep Apnea Devices

Increasing Number of Companies Venturing into the Sleep Apnea and Oral Appliances Markets



On the other hand, the high cost of CPAP machines and complex referral pathways & long waiting periods are expected to be the key factors that restrain market growth to a certain extent during the forecast year.



Geographical growth scenario of Sleep Apnea Devices Market:



Geographically, North America dominated the global market in 2018, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of the North American region is likely driven by the rising prevalence of sleep apnea in the region and the growing usage of oral appliances for the treatment of sleep apnea.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=719



Leading market players and strategies adopted:



The prominent players in the Sleep Apnea Devices Market include ResMed (US), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (New Zealand), SomnoMed (US), Oventus Medical (Australia), Compumedics (Australia), Löwenstein Medical (Germany), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (US), BMC Medical (China), Braebon Medical (Canada), and Panthera Dental (Canada). The dominant players, which includes ResMed (US), Koninklijke Philips (Netherlands), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (New Zealand).



In 2018, ResMed (US) dominated the market. The company has a diversified product portfolio, widespread geographical presence, and focuses on strategies such as product launches and innovations. The company also focuses on launching technologically advanced products in order to maintain its leading position in the market. Additionally, ResMed has a broad product portfolio for sleep apnea disorders and offers a variety of devices and accessories. The company prominently operates in the Americas. It pursues business strategies such as product launches, approvals, enhancements, and acquisitions in order to sustain its position in the market.



About MarketsandMarkets™:



MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact Us: Mr. Shelly Singh MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.