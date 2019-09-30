Global Convergence, Inc. Ranked #67 on Tampa Bay Business Journal Top 200 Largest Private Companies List

/EIN News/ -- OLDSMAR, Fla., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI), a global managed IT lifecycle services and solutions company, has been recognized as part of the Tampa Bay 200, Tampa Bay’s Largest Private Companies, compiled by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.



The Tampa Bay Business Journal list includes the largest private companies ranked by 2018 revenue for firms based in Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota Counties.

“Every year, the Tampa Bay Business Journal gathers and researches data from local businesses related to their current and historical revenues to develop our list of the Top 200 Largest Private Companies,” said Chris Erickson, Tampa Bay Business Journal. “It’s a terrific way to highlight and showcase some of the tremendous businesses based in our local community.”

“Global Convergence is very pleased to be recognized on the Tampa Bay 200 Largest Private Companies List for 2019,” said Jim Bradshaw, Chairman and CEO at Global Convergence. “It’s always great to have local brand recognition, and GCI’s innovative, outside-the-box thinking facilitates trusted relationships with our customers to deliver seamless IT services solutions not only here in Tampa Bay, but also across North America and in over 170 countries worldwide, including the most challenging regions of the world.”

About Global Convergence, Inc.

Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) is a global Managed IT Lifecycle Services and Solutions company that specializes in resolving complex digital transformation challenges within geographically dispersed, mission-critical networks. GCI provides seamless IT support services worldwide, including within the most challenging regions around the globe. GCI maintains the following international industry certifications for quality, security and compliance: ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II Attestation. Additionally, GCI has certified for the EU-US Privacy Shield Framework program.

To learn more, visit www.globalconvergence.com

Global Convergence, Inc. Ann Schaner Marketing (813) 925-6044



