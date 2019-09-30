Press Release - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao Announces $1.8 Million in Infrastructure Grants to Two Airports in Oregon

WASHINGTON U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao today announced that the Department will award $157 million in airport infrastructure grants to 34 airports in 19 states, plus the U.S. Virgin Islands. This is the sixth allotment of the total $3.18 billion in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) funding for airports across the United States.

Infrastructure projects funded by these grants will advance safety, improve travel, generate jobs and provide other economic benefits for local communities, Secretary Chao said.

Some of the grant awards include:

Astoria Regional Airport $900,000 to reconstruct an apron

$900,000 to reconstruct an apron John Jay Grant County Regional Airport/Ogilvie Field$950,000 to reconstruct an apron

Selected projects include runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities, noise mitigation, emissions reduction, and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons, and terminals. The construction and equipment supported by this funding increase the airports safety, emergency response capabilities, and capacity, and could support further economic growth and development within each airports region.

Airport infrastructure in the United States, with 3,332 airports and 5,000 paved runways, supports our economic competitiveness and improves quality of life. According to the FAAs most recent economic analysis, U.S. civil aviation accounts for $1.6 trillion in total economic activity and supports nearly 11 million jobs. Under Secretary Chaos leadership, the Department is delivering AIP investments for the American people, who depend on reliable infrastructure.

Airports can receive a certain amount of AIP entitlement funding each year based on activity levels and project needs. If their capital project needs exceed their available entitlement funds, the FAA can supplement their entitlements with discretionary funding.

