THE PALEY CENTER FOR MEDIA PRESENTS: Success in Business and in Life: Hearst’s Frank A. Bennack, Jr., in Conversation with CBS's Gayle King

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Paley Center for Media today announced that it will present a PaleyLive NY program with Frank A. Bennack, Jr., the executive vice chairman and former CEO of Hearst and the current chairman of The Paley Center for Media, who will be joined in conversation with CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King, to commemorate the publication of his forthcoming memoir Leave Something on the Table: And Other Surprising Lessons for Success in Business and in Life. The book will be published by Simon & Schuster on October 15. This discussion will take place on Wednesday, October 16 at 7:00 p.m. at the Paley Center’s New York City location.

“There is no more fitting venue and no more fitting a person to be having this discussion with than Gayle King at The Paley Center for Media,” Bennack said. “I’m thrilled to be sharing some of the most significant moments of my career, the lessons I learned along the way, and my strong commitment to philanthropy at an institution that has meant so much to me all these years.”

“Frank is a trailblazer, whose leadership, integrity, and global impact on the media industry is unparalleled,” said Maureen J. Reidy, The Paley Center for Media’s president and CEO. “We look forward to hosting this enlightening conversation on his monumental media career, including twenty-eight years as the Paley Center’s chairman, and learning firsthand from this media giant and visionary who helped change the media landscape.”

In Leave Something on the Table: And Other Surprising Lessons for Success in Business and in Life, Bennack shares insider anecdotes and hard-won lessons of an American success story, incorporating his encounters with U.S. presidents, industry leaders, top editors, news influencers, and broadcasters, among others. The book highlights the core principles he stuck to and the wisdom he gained through one of the most accomplished and illustrious careers in the history of media and business.

In addition to his numerous accomplishments in the media industry, King and Bennack will reflect on his longtime commitment to philanthropy, which includes appointments as a governor and chairman of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and its Healthcare System; a managing director of the Metropolitan Opera of New York; chairman emeritus of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts; and his chairmanship of The Paley Center for Media.

PaleyLive programs offer audiences the rare opportunity to engage in lively discussions in intimate settings held at The Paley Center for Media in New York, to not only expand society’s understanding of the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, but also to educate and entertain the public.

About The Paley Center for Media: The Paley Center for Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with locations in New York and Los Angeles, leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms. Drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the leaders of the media community, the Paley Center examines the intersections between media and society. The general public can access the Paley Center’s permanent media collection, which contains over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements, and participate in programs that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the personalities, and the leaders who are shaping media. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information, please visit paleycenter.org

About Simon & Schuster: Simon & Schuster, a part of CBS Corporation, is a global leader in general interest publishing, dedicated to providing the best in fiction and nonfiction for readers of all ages, and in all printed, digital and audio formats. Its distinguished roster of authors includes many of the world’s most popular and widely recognized writers, and winners of the most prestigious literary honors and awards. It is home to numerous well-known imprints and divisions such as Simon & Schuster, Scribner, Atria Books, Gallery Books, Pocket Books, Touchstone, Adams Media, Threshold Editions, Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing and Simon & Schuster Audio and international companies in Australia, Canada, India and the United Kingdom, and proudly brings the works of its authors to readers in more than 200 countries and territories. For more information visit our website at www.simonandschuster.com.

About Hearst: Hearst is a leading global, diversified media, information and services company with more than 360 businesses. Its major interests include ownership in cable television networks such as A&E, HISTORY, Lifetime and ESPN; global financial services leader Fitch Group; Hearst Health, a group of medical information and services businesses; transportation assets including CAMP Systems International, a major provider of software-as-a-service solutions for managing maintenance of jets and helicopters; 34 television stations such as WCVB-TV in Boston and KCRA-TV in Sacramento, Calif., which reach a combined 19 percent of U.S. viewers; newspapers such as the Houston Chronicle, San Francisco Chronicle and Times Union (Albany, NY), more than 300 magazines around the world including Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Men’s Health and Car and Driver; digital services businesses such as iCrossing and KUBRA; and investments in emerging digital entertainment companies such as Complex Networks. Follow us on Twitter @Hearst. To learn more about Hearst, visit our 2018 Annual Review, “What Connects Us.”

