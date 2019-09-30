Global Molecular Quality Controls Market is Expected to Reach USD 271.98 Million by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Molecular Quality Controls Market by Product (Independent Controls, Instrument-Specific Controls), Analyte Type, Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Genetic Testing, Other), End User, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

The key contributing factor for the molecular quality controls market growth are rising number of indorsed clinical laboratories, emergent adoption of third-party quality controls, and expanding support demand for external quality assessment. The global molecular quality controls market is expected to grow from USD 144.37 million in 2017 to USD 271.98 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Molecular quality controls are used to monitor the performance of in vitro nucleic acid testing procedures for viral load assays, healthcare associated infections and more. These products include control and validation panels to support in the implementation and monitoring of assays for clinical and research laboratories, blood centers, and IVD manufacturers. For instance, in 2018, Microbiologics launched eight quality control products named as Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Control Panel, Vaginal Verification Panel, Blood Culture (BCID) Control Panel, Vaginal Control Panel, Enteric Viral Control Panel and others.

Rising number of indorsed clinical laboratories, emergent adoption of third-party quality controls, and expanding support demand for external quality assessment are the key driving factors for the molecular quality controls market. Hospitals and laboratories have to bear extra costs involved in quality control, budget constraints and unfavourable compensation scenario for molecular tests, this may limit the growth of molecular quality controls market. However, growing demand for multi-analyte controls is expected to boost the molecular quality controls market over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global molecular quality controls market are Seracare Life Sciences Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Microbiologics Inc., Zeptometrix, Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Quidel, Qnostics, Maine Molecular Quality Controls Inc. The Seracare Life Sciences Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories,and Microbiologics Inc. are the top leading players of the market. In order to enhance their market position in the global molecular quality market, key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, in 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific did a partnership with West China Hospital of Sichuan University (China) to start training centers for standardized pathology quality control, diagnostics, and advanced laboratories.

Also in 2018, Seracare partnership with Applied StemCell, Inc.’ division AccuRef Diagnostics to sell and distribute Accuref’s products of CRISPR-engineered cell line reference materials.

For instance, in 2018, Genomic Vision and European Equity Partners entered into an agreement to use molecular combing as a genome integrity assay in the field of bio-manufacturing. Genomic Vision granted European Equity Partner (EEP) a license to its proprietary technology. Both companies will work to confirm that the Combing Genome Integrity assay can replace or complete the existing quality control test in bioprocessing.

Independent controls segment held the highest market share of 53.03% in 2017.

Product segment is categorized into independent controls and instrument-specific controls. Independent controls segment dominated the global molecular quality controls market with the highest market share of 53.03%in 2017. The independent controls provide an unbiased, independent assessment of a test system or method performance because they are manufactured independently of the instrument, reagents and calibrators.

Multi-analyte controls segment valued around USD 74.36 million in 2017.

Analyte type segment includes single-analyte controls and multi-analyte controls. In 2017, the multi-analyte controls segment valued around USD 74.36 million in the global molecular quality controls market. This is attributable to factors such as increasing use of multi-analyte controls for clinical and research applications, cost-effectiveness, and time savings features. The multi-analyte controls includes the controls for clinical chemistry, immunoassay, toxicology, cardiac markers, therapeutic drug monitoring, coagulation, and maternal screening.

Oncology segment is anticipated to grow with highest market share of 39.17% over the forecast period.

Application segment is divided into infectious diseases, oncology, genetic testing, and other. Oncology segment is anticipated to grow with highest market share of 36.42% over the forecast period owing to technological advancements, the rising prevalence of cancer, and increasing focus on personalized medicine. Genetic testing allows the determination of bloodlines and the genetic diagnosis of vulnerabilities to inherited diseases.

Hospitals segment held highest market share of 38.24% in 2017.



End user segment covers clinical laboratories, hospitals, IVD manufacturers and contract research organizations, academic & research institutes, and other. Hospitals segment held the highest market share of 38.24% in 2017 due to availability of various molecular quality control measures at one place. Clinical laboratories performs the testing for inherited disease, pharmacogenetics, and infectious disease.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Molecular Quality Controls Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region dominated the global molecular quality controls market with USD 52.58 million in 2017 where as the Europe region held the second dominant position in the market. The developed healthcare system in the U.S. and Canada, presence of major players, and technological advancements are some of the factors that led to the growth of molecular quality controls market in North America region. The rising number of contract research organizations and third-party quality control support has driven the European region growth in the global molecular quality controls market. The presence of emerging economies and demand for high-quality and accurate diagnostic tests has increases the market share of Asia Pacific region.

About the report:

The global molecular quality controls market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (‘000 Units), consumption (‘000 Units), imports (‘000 Units) and exports (‘000 Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

