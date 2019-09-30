Flexion Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) announced today that Adam Muzikant, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Business Development, will present at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa in Carlsbad, California. Dr. Muzikant will provide an overview and update on FX201, Flexion’s preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA), on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT).



Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa is a three-day conference featuring more than 80 presentations by leading public and private companies. The meeting highlights technical and clinical achievements in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering and broader regenerative medicine technologies.

A live video webcast of Dr. Muzikant’s presentation will be available at: http://www.meetingonthemesa.com/webcast and will also be published on the conference website shortly after the event.

About FX201

FX201 is a preclinical, locally administered gene therapy product candidate designed to stimulate the production of an anti-inflammatory protein, interleukin-1 receptor antagonist (IL-1Ra), whenever inflammation is present within the joint. Inflammation is a known cause of pain, and chronic inflammation is thought to play a major role in the progression of OA. By persistently suppressing inflammation, Flexion believes FX201 holds the potential to both reduce OA pain and modify the disease. Both GMP manufacturing of clinical trial material and IND-enabling nonclinical studies have been completed for FX201, and Flexion expects to initiate first-in-human clinical studies by the end of 2019.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, a type of degenerative arthritis. The company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. For the past three years, Flexion has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Boston Business Journal, and Flexion was also recognized as a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts by The Boston Globe in 2017 and 2018.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the future of Flexion; our plans to develop and commercialize FX201, including the expected timing of clinical and regulatory events; and the potential therapeutic and other benefits of FX201, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks associated with developing FX201; the fact that the results of prior preclinical studies may not predict results of subsequent preclinical or clinical studies; the risk that we may incur unexpected expenses or cash requirements; our reliance on third parties to manufacture FX201; the risk that we may not be able to maintain and enforce our intellectual property, including licensed intellectual property related to FX201; the risk the license agreement with Baylor could be terminated early if we do not comply with our obligations; competition from alternative therapies; regulatory developments and safety issues, including difficulties in obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals to conduct clinical trials and market FX201; risks related to key employees, markets, economic conditions, health care reform, prices and reimbursement rates; and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

