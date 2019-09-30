Mellon Educate joins Africa Oil & Power as Charity Partner

Mellon Educate continues to promote quality education at the Africa Oil & Power (AOP) (https://AfricaOilandPower.com/) conference and exhibition; Mellon Educate collaborates with governments, schools, and communities to improve the quality of teaching and learning; AOP supports charities that make an impact in the Western Cape and across Africa; The 2019 conference will take place at the CTICC 1 in Cape Town, South Africa. Registration is now open.

Africa Oil & Power (AOP) is pleased to announce that African development charity, Mellon Educate, will once again join the AOP conference and exhibition as an official charity partner. The AOP 2019 conference will take place at the CTICC 1 on October 9-11 in Cape Town.

Mellon Educate collaborates with governments, schools and communities to improve the quality of teaching and learning through the implementation of educational programs that support and improve teacher and learner delivery. The charity also builds and renovates existing schools, with funding from companies and individuals, as well as the help of thousands of volunteers.

This year Mellon Educate launched its third annual #TeachingBlitz2019 initiative, wherein qualified teachers from the United Kingdom and Ireland traveled to South Africa to work alongside teachers in four schools in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. #TeachingBlitz2019 forms part of Mellon Educate’s plan to educate 100,000 impoverished African children.

Since its inception, Mellon Educate has built 26 200 homes, housed 131 000 people, refurbished or built 31 schools and has reached 33 439 learners. “Investing in education is important because it prepares children and adults to become productive members of the economy and become responsible and active members of our society. AOP has given us a platform to help promote quality education and schools,” said Niall Mellon, founder and chairperson of Mellon Educate.

AOP supports charities that make an impact in the Western Cape and across Africa. As the event series’ official charity partner, Mellon Educate will use AOP platforms to promote its projects and initiatives.

“We are honored and excited to be working with such an extraordinary organization again. Mellon Educate has a team that is dedicated and passionate about improving the learning environments and living standards for people in South Africa and across Africa through education. I believe that this will be another great year for us working together,” said Guillaume Doane, CEO of Africa Oil & Power.

The AOP 2019 conference is hosted under the theme #MakeEnergyWork, AOP challenges energy sector decision makers to share their perspectives on how African countries can use the energy sector to empower the growth and development of other sectors.

The AOP program will feature: H.E. Mouhamadou Makhtar Cisse, Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Senegal; H.E. Noël Mboumba, Minister of Petroleum, Gas and Hydrocarbons, Gabon; H.E. Adama Barrow, President of Gambia; H.E Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, South Africa; H.E. Diamantino Azevedo, Minister of Mining and Petroleum, Angola; H.E. Gabriel M. Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons of Equatorial Guinea; H.E. Mahaman Laouan Gaya, Secretary General, APPO; H.E. Awow Daniel Chuang, Minister of Petroleum of South Sudan, and H.E. Abdoulaye Magassouba, Minister of Mines and Geology of the Republic of Guinea.

